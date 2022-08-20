Vitor Pereira can leave the command of Corinthians; Jorge Nicola explains the reasons

Coach is in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil with Timão

In the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and among the first places in the Brasileirão, Vitor Pereira may have his days numbered under the command of Corinthians. The information is from journalist Jorge Nicola, who explains, in detail, the possible departure of the Portuguese from Timão.

Between Corinthians and Vitor Pereira there are talks for a contract renewal. The São Paulo club is satisfied with the work of the Portuguese and wants a renewal for the coming years. However, the family factor can weigh, and Vitor Pereira will not remain at the São Paulo club for the next season.

According to the journalist, in his blog, Vitor Pereira may leave the command of Corinthians for the family issue. Nicola informs that the coach’s wife is still against the coach working on Brazilian soil and, to make matters worse, his mother-in-law has very serious health problems, leaving Vitor Pereira on a tightrope between Corinthians and family, with the coach’s sentimental sides being able to speak higher.

With Timão, Vitor Pereira has a contract until December this year. The board of the São Paulo club is already aware of the coach’s family issue, but remains optimistic about a contract renewal.

Timão returns to the field on Sunday, away from home, against Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão.