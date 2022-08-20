Vitória x Paysandu: where to watch, lineups, ticket and arbitration

Vitória and Paysandu face each other on Sunday (21), at Barradão, in the teams’ debut in the quadrangular of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship. The teams qualified in the first phase and will fight for access, as well as Figueirense and ABC, which are also part of Group C.

There will be round-trips, totaling six rounds, and the top two in each group will gain access to Serie B. In addition, the leaders of each will face each other to decide the champion. The other key has Mirassol, Volta Redonda, Botafogo-SP and Aparecidense.

Streaming

Vitória x Paysandu will be broadcast by TV Bahia and TV Liberal, affiliates of Rede Globo in Bahia and Pará, respectively; and also the DAZN streaming service. The match starts at 16:00 in Barradão.

Possible lineups

Victory: Dalton, Alemão, Alan Santos, Marco Antônio and Sánchez; Léo Gomes, Dionísio and Eduardo; Luidy, Trellez and Rafinha. Coach: João Burse.

Paysandu: Thiago Coelho, Igor Carvalho, Naylhor, Genílson and Patrick Brey; Mikael, João Vieira, José Aldo and Serginho; Robinho and Marlon. Coach: Márcio Fernandes.

Arbitration

Dyorgines José Padavoni officiates the game, assisted by Fabiano da Silva Ramires and Vanderson Antônio Zanoti (trio from Espírito Santo). From this stage, Serie C will have the presence of VAR, which in this game will be commanded by José Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP).

Ticket

There was an increase in the price of tickets in relation to what was being practiced in the qualifying phase. The grandstand now costs R$60 (full) and R$30 (half). The price of the chair is R$ 100 (full) and R$ 50 (half). By Friday night, 18,000 tickets were guaranteed, according to a partial agreement released by Vitória.

OUTLETS

Website (www.futebolcard.com)

Saturday: 24h;

Sunday: Until 5 pm.

Shopping Capemi

Saturday: from 9 am to 4 pm.

Salvador Shopping

Saturday: from 9 am to 10 pm

Barradão ticket offices

Saturday: 9 am to 5 pm;

Sunday: from 9 am to 5 pm.

PRICES

victory fans

bleachers

Integer: R$ 60 | Sock: BRL 30

Chair

Integer: R$ 100 | Socks: BRL 50

Bronze partner

Grandstand: R$ 42 | Chair: BRL 70

visiting crowd

bleachers

Integer: R$ 60 | Sock: BRL 30