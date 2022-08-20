euphoria is one of the most acclaimed productions in the HBO. Created by Sam Levinsonthe series starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer stood out mainly for the way its teenage characters deal with topics such as sexuality and drugs.

So, while we wait for news about its third season, which has already been confirmed, we decided to gather the 7 best episodes of the series according to the notes of IMDB.

What are the best episodes of Euphoria?

Season 2 – Episode 5 : “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” – Score: 9.5

: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” – Score: 9.5 Season 2 – Episode 1 : “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door” – Rating: 9.1

: “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door” – Rating: 9.1 Season 1 – Episode 4 : “Shook Ones Pt II” – Score: 9.1

: “Shook Ones Pt II” – Score: 9.1 Season 2 – Episode 7 : “The Theater and Its Double” – Score: 8.9

: “The Theater and Its Double” – Score: 8.9 Season 1 – Episode 7 : “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed” – Grade: 8.5

: “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed” – Grade: 8.5 Season 2 – Episode 3 : “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys” – Rating: 8.5

: “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys” – Rating: 8.5 Season 2 – Episode 4: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can” – Score: 8.5

euphoria is available exclusively on HBO Max.

