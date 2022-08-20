What is deepfake? Expert explains consequences of misuse of technology

With the elections approaching, fake news gains even more platform. Some try to discredit the electoral process, others put unspoken words in the mouth of a particular candidate.

Last Wednesday (17), a deepfake video began to circulate on Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube, in which the anchor of Jornal Nacional, Renata Vasconcellos, presents an electoral poll – false – in which President Jair Bolsonaro leads the voting intentions with 44%. Then comes former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with 32%.

publicity

Read more:

Although technology contributes to information during the electoral period, the same happens to misinform, distort and manipulate information. In recent years, deepfake has emerged as a new tool for malefactors who take advantage of technology to spread fake video and audio.

As found out by the founder of the Lupa agency, Cristina Tardáguila, in her column on UOL, this was the first case of deepfake in the 2022 elections.

What is deepfake?

Deep Fake is a technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to forge doctored videos and audios that appear to be original. The technique is capable of placing a person’s face on another’s body, or having the person gesticulate lines that seem authentic. In addition to face changes, the deep fake audio can recreate lines – with the same or very similar voice to the original – that a person has never said.

The tool is widely used by content creators who produce humorous videos pretending to be a certain personality in unimaginable situations. Like actor Tom Cruise’s deep fake video series recording TikToks:

In cinema, deepfake dubbing technology has been used for lip modifications on characters’ faces that are synchronized according to speech gestures in different languages. As in the video below:

Disney has also ventured into technology by creating a more optimized deepfake maker system than the popular DeepFaceLab. Previous systems used image dimensions of 256×256 pixels, while Disney’s system applies dimensions of 1024×1024 pixels:

The dark side of deepfake and the consequences of criminal practices

Like most innovative technologies, deepfake artificial intelligence is being used for criminal purposes in a variety of ways. In July of this year, videos were released on WhatsApp of a woman whose face was changed by singer Anitta through deepfake.

The term “deepfake” itself already has criminal origins. In 2017, actresses like Daisy Ridley, Emma Watson and Emma Stone struggled with creating sex videos using their faces. The user who posted these videos on Reddit was aliased “Deepfakes”.

In addition to affecting the image and reputation, the inappropriate use of deepfake tools has a high capacity to potentiate fake news – especially during electoral periods.

The expert cybercrime attorney, Dr. José Estevam Macedo Lima, explained in an interview with Digital Look on the judicial aspects and consequences provided for by Brazilian legislation.

According to the lawyer, the inappropriate practice of deepfake can be related to the practice of various infractions. In the case involving Anitta’s video, crimes such as “Slander, Defamation and Injury, provided for in articles 138, 139 and 140 of the CP; the crimes of Falsification of a private document, Ideological forgery and embezzlement, defined in articles 298, 299 and 171 of the Penal Code (CP)”, says Estevam referring to crimes against honor. “Respectively; the crime of disclosing a scene of sex, nudity or pornography, is provided for in article 218-C of the CP”

Crimes against honor can carry a sentence of three months to two years in prison. The penalty for crimes involving the dissemination of sexual content ranges from two to five years in prison.

Case of the fake Ipec survey

The deepfake that uses a clone of the voice of presenter Renata Vasconcellos when presenting the Ipec research with forged information is also condemnable. “Disclosure of research containing fraudulent information constitutes a crime provided for in paragraph 4 of article 33 of Law 9,504/97, which carries a penalty of six months to one year and a fine of up to R$106,410.00”, explains Estevam.

The deepfake in elections

In early August, the other anchor of Jornal Nacional, William Bonner, was the protagonist of another deepfake. In the video in TikTok format, the journalist appears calling candidates Lula (PT) and Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as thieves.

“Whoever practices Deep Fake with the intention of offending candidates may incur crimes against honor, such as defamation and slander, in the electoral scope, provided for in articles 325 and 326 of Law 4,737/65, respectively, which have penalties ranging from 6 (six) months to (2) two years”, explains Estevam.

In addition to insults and attacks on candidates’ honor, Law 4,737/65, which establishes the Electoral Code, provides for punishments for crimes involving disinformation during elections. The Doctor. Estevam José explains that article 323 provides for crimes that consist of “spreading, during the electoral period, facts or news that are known to be untrue content, in relation to both parties and candidates, in which the person who practices it incurs, under penalty of from two months to one year or payment of a fine of 120 to 150 days.”.

Avoiding fake news during elections

Before sharing videos, photos and audios that are going viral during the elections, be suspicious. Look for the source of origin and access the websites of Brazilian fact-checking agencies. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) itself has a page dedicated to the dissemination of fake news that gathers articles from several checking agencies about the elections: www.justicaeleitoral.jus.br/fato-ou-boato

Below we list some of the check agencies to identify fake news, images and videos regarding the elections:

With information from UOL, Folha de São Paulo and The Verge

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!