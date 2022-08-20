What is FWA? How does this 5G technology work?

Since July 6, residents of some Brazilian capitals are already enjoying the benefits of 5G, the new generation of data transmission that can reach a speed 20 times that of 4G. But for now, this use is still focused on mobile.

5G can bring much more significant changes – including an application that can serve as an alternative to the Wi-Fi that we have at home. It’s called FWA (Fixed Wireless Access).

In this form of transmission, cables are not needed (such as the ones that connect to the modem or router you have in your house). A single device, which “relays” the 5G signal, would be enough to provide a connection for everyone in an office, or even an entire residential building.

Bruno Kimura, associate professor at the Institute of Science and Technology (ICT) at UNIFESP, and a PhD in computer science from USP, recalls that this type of wireless access is not new. Local Internet providers, typical of small urban centers and rural areas, already provide “internet to radio”, for example. But now, 5G will turbocharge this option.

FWA uses radio waves to create a connection between a cell tower and an external antenna, which can be in a home or business. The antenna passes this signal to a special type of modem, which converts radio waves into Wi-Fi signals, for example.

Will FWA replace 5G?

Kimura thinks not, because wi-fi is used for wireless connectivity, widely applied in the distribution of the internet on local devices, such as computers, laptops, cell phones, among others. It is as if the Wi-Fi were the first “corridor” through which the data passes, and the FWA was the second, linked to the provider, responsible for intermediating the connection between the user and the World Wide Web.

Therefore, Wi-Fi tends to play a complementary role. For example, an internet connection could be provided by the provider via a FWA modem, while a Wi-Fi router, connected to the modem, would distribute access locally.

When does the FWA with 5G arrive in Brazil?

According to Kimura, the news will come in the next few years. Today, 5G network equipment is already being manufactured in Brazil by Ericsson, for example.

Below are five facts surrounding the FWA linked to 5G:

1) Wired broadband replacement

Since FWA uses radio waves, it will eliminate the need for companies to connect two points with fixed cables or wires. In addition, there is greater data transmission capacity and a more competitive cost.

It will be useful to bring broadband where optical fiber (which uses cables) is not economically viable, such as in rural areas and areas far from urban centers. It can also replace ADSL satellite internet access (Asymmetric Digital Enrollment Line).

In the US, approximately 7 million households already use FWA. There, the telecommunications company T-Mobile won 1 million users of this type of service in the first quarter of 2022 alone.

In the country, it is estimated that 10% of broadband connections are through this technology, while 20% of all connections in the US are FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home, fiber to the home, in free translation) that uses the optical fiber.

2) IoT (Internet of Things)

In homes and offices. FWA is still used for everyday online activities such as video streaming, social media posting or internet browsing.

But it will become even more effective and widely used in the industry by offering seamless, secure, low-latency connectivity. These characteristics are essential in high-precision activities such as telemedicine, autonomous vehicle traffic, real-time energy redistribution and augmented or virtual reality devices.

3) Coverage

More capacity over greater distances will be a common advantage in new “multiple-input, multiple-out” (MIMO) antennas.

With this type of redistribution, suburban and rural areas that have a network of up to 1 Gb/s start to benefit.

“Multihoming equipment (modems that connect simultaneously to more than one access provider) combine the various networks (satellite, ADSL, 3G/4G, 5G FWA) to increase transmission capacity and reduce latency”, explains Kimura.

4) More connection options and less copper expense

Due to the growth of wireless networks in the US, broadband prices have dropped by as much as 42% in the last six years.

The FWA freed Germany and the UK from using copper in DSL connections, generating huge savings.

Norway is also in the process of decommissioning all DSL networks.

5) Greater spectrum

In the US, the federal use of spectrum, which is considered a finite public resource, has not changed in the last century. There are expectations that it will be better used.

For example, FWA is more versatile because it is compatible with any radio frequency. However, implementation will depend on operator access, frequencies and available wireless services. In rural and suburban areas, frequencies reach 800 MHz, 1.8 GHz and 2.1 GHz, while for urban areas they reach 2.3 GHz and 2.6 GHz.

*With information from Forbes and Techopedia.