WhatsApp icon on Android 13 will change according to the user’s taste

WhatsApp decided to piggyback on the release of Android 13 and launched an icon that supports dynamic themes. This means that the traditional moss green can be replaced by other colors, so the user can make the cell phone look more in line with Material You.

According to the specialized website WABetaInfo, version 2.22.18.16 of WhatsApp beta for Android already features the new shortcut. Android 13 automatically adapts the app icon colors to match the hue of the wallpaper or a dynamic theme. Until then, Google and system apps were fine-tuned to look, but most third-party apps, including WhatsApp, weren’t compatible.

See how the WhatsApp icon adopts the style and colors of the other icons (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

In such a way, the representation of WhatsApp is now monochromatic, alternating between the default color and a white or black background (depends on whether you use the light or dark theme on the operating system). In terms of design, the icon remains pretty much the same — not least because the layout is already simple, so there’s not much to change.

Only users of Google’s Pixel line of phones have early access to Android 13, so it’s unclear whether the change will apply to everyone. Because it was introduced in a beta version of the app, there is a good chance that others will receive the news when they update to the latest OS.

WhatsApp icon aligned to Material You

It is worth remembering that each manufacturer usually applies its own modifications to Android. Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi and so many others get the system clean and make improvements or adjustments to make everything run better on their devices. Until then, mere mortals can wait anxiously, hoping that WhatsApp has made all the necessary adjustments for its icon to run in line with dynamic themes in all variants of Android 13.

On Wednesday (18), the button to recover a deleted message entered WhatsApp testing. The most recent beta version of the messenger for Android, identified as 2.22.13.5, made the function available to a few lucky ones registered in the experimental program.

Source: WABetaInfo