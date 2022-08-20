WhatsApp: it will soon be possible to recover deleted messages

WhatsApp developers are testing a new feature for the most used messenger in the world. soon it will be possible recover a message that was deleted by mistake. But, unlike the deadline for deleting messagesthe recovery window is only a few seconds.

The new feature appeared on the version 2.22.18.13released in Google Play Beta Program. The feature to recover deleted messages by mistake appeared only for some beta testerswhich means it is in its early stages of testing.

How will the novelty work?

After deleting the message by clicking “Delete for all”, a button named “UNDO” will appear in the lower right corner of the screen. In Portuguese, this button is very likely to be called “Undo”. It will only be available for a few seconds. Just as long as you realize what a mess you’ve done and tap the “Undo” button for the deleted message to return. Once the button is gone, there is no way to retrieve the message.

As the recovery interval is very short, this function comes in handy just when you make a clear mistake. It’s not for those cases where you delete the message and after reflecting for 2 days go there and bring the message back. If you’ve deleted a message by mistake and you’re too lazy to rewrite it, just tap on the “Undo” button.

As informed at the beginning of the article, the novelty appeared in version 2.22.18.13 and only for some users. If you want to try your luck, you can download the apk and install on your mobile (at your own risk). There is still no forecast for this feature to reach all users.

WhatsApp prepares several news

Also in this month of August, Meta informed that prepares 3 great news for WhatsApp still in 2022. Among them are the possibility of hide online status for some users, giving a greater sense of privacy. Currently it is not possible to hide when you are using messenger. But the functionality It’s been in testing since July.

Another highly anticipated feature that has arrived in recent weeks is leave groups without telling anyone. Now when you leave a group, no notifications are left on messages. The only ones who know you left are the group admins.

Finally, WhatsApp also will prevent people from taking screenshots of single view messages. You know when you send a “compromising” photo and set it up so it’s only seen once? Well, soon it will be impossible to print this type of message.

