WhatsApp statuses get an Instagram-inspired improvement

Meta is keeping an eye on WhatsApp statuses and may release new improvements to the feature soon. In addition to improving the experience with viewing links, the company is preparing a design change which was clearly inspired by Instagram.

As of version 2.22.18.17 of WhatsApp Beta for Android, users of the app can now see when a contact is posted a status directly in the conversations tab. As with Instagram stories, the user’s profile picture will be circled, which is green in the messenger.

WABetaInfo

In the public and official version of the app, the statuses can be viewed in the tab dedicated to the feature. While the option is not yet available, it may be that the news will arrive soon for more users, as WhatsApp is making several improvements to the feature that copies stories.

more tests

In the last few months, WhatsApp has started testing several changes to improve the user experience in statuses. Changes include improvements to link preview and the addition of post reactions.

In addition to the status improvements, WhatsApp is also testing another feature in the beta version of the messenger on Android. The app may soon receive a login approval notice, which can improve the security of the messenger.