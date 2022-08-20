Who is the “owner” of Gigante do Agro that will donate R$ 20 billion

Who is the young Austrian heiress who rejected more than R$20 billion; Billionaire is part of a group of heirs who advocate tax increases for the richest.

Giving up an inheritance is not something common in the world we live in, even more so when it comes to a fortune of 4.2 billion euros (approximately R$ 21.9 billion at the current price). Marlene Engelhorn, 30, rose to fame after deciding to turn down 90% of that amount because she didn’t think she deserved to receive the money. But, after all, who is she and who left this legacy?

Literature student in Vienna and descendant of the founders of BASF, a multinational chemical company with revenues of 78 billion eurosMarlene is part of the organization Millionaires for Humanitya group that advocates that the super-rich be “taxed in the same way as workers”. She will inherit the inheritance when her grandmother Traudl Engelhorn-Vechiatto, 95, dies.

“In my opinion, this is not a matter of will, but a matter of justice”, she declared in May of last year, in an interview with the Austrian portal Der Standard. Marlene is part of the ‘Tax me now’ movement, formed by heirs who advocate raising taxes for the richest.

“The richest 1% of Austrian families own almost 40% of all assets. In our societies, individual wealth is structurally linked to collective poverty.”

At the Davos Economic Forum, the heiress mocked the American phrase “In God We Trust” and held up a sign that read “In Tax We Trust”.

Marlene is a descendant of Friedrich Engelhorn, who founded the chemical company BASF in 1865. According to Forbes, the family’s wealth is valued at $4.2 billion. The billionaire announced she would give away most of her fortune after her grandmother Traudl Engelhorn-Vechiatto, 95, revealed plans for the family inheritance.

“My grandmother gave me enormous freedom of action, which I would now like to use to open up a public debate. I haven’t worked a day for the money and I don’t pay a penny in tax to get paid.” The billionaire studies German at the University of Vienna and works at the philanthropic organization Guerrilla Foundation, located in Berlin.

The widow of Peter Engelhorn, Traudl’s fortune is also inherited from the ex-husband and great-grandson of Friedrich Engelhorn, the founder of BASF in 1865. Peter was a partner in the German group Boehringer-Mannheim, sold to the Swiss pharmaceutical company Hoffmann-La Roche in 1977.

Another factor that draws attention is BASF’s connection with the Nazi regime. In 1925, the chemical companies Bayer and Basf merged with four other companies, forming IG Farbenindustrie, which used forced labor in its German factories during the regime, with around 4,500 people coming from concentration camps, to build a rubber factory. and fuel near the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Some 38,000 prisoners, most of them Jews, were forced to work on the site’s construction between 1941 and 1945. When they could no longer work, they were executed in the concentration camp. More than 30,000 are estimated to have died. Marlene never worked at the family’s company and said she wanted to be fair with that money.

In interviews, Marlene mocked the origin of the fortune. “I don’t know the exact history and origin of the fortune, or even how much work it took to accumulate. What I can say is that it was not with my work”.

She is also part of the Guerrilla Foundation, an organization that unites social activists to contribute together with significant social transformations that result in a circular economy, with a democratic society and that prioritizes social and ecological well-being.

