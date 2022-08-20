Why are video games still so expensive in Brazil?

Since 2019, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took office in Brazil, taxes on video games have been reduced four times. However, the reality of games is not a drop in prices, at least in the perception of people who are connected to this universe.

A report by UOL’s Tilt portal brought this reality to light and sought to know a little more about the thoughts of gamers and professionals in the area. In this context, it is highlighted that the prices of games, consoles and other tools have actually increased rather than fallen. The reasons include the rise in the dollar, the crisis of product shortages, such as the PS5 and chips, and the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

publicity

Image: Reproduction/Shutterstock

Despite this, as mentioned earlier, some fees on games, accessories and the like were reduced, or even zeroed in some cases. However, the feeling is that the measure was not enough to stop prices from rising.

“I didn’t feel a drop in value, but a growth because the games industry had other costs. For us here in Brazil, it ends up catching a lot”, says youtuber Skorpion Gamer to Tilt.

In addition, with the rise in prices of more advanced consoles and the cited shortage of products caused a return to the past. Interest in the PS4 and Xbox One ended up rising, to the detriment of the new generation consoles. Another issue raised is the market for used devices, in which tax exemptions end up not impacting in any way.

According to economist Yvon Gaillard, the video game tax measure can be analyzed as a strategy aimed at the 2022 elections.

“Whoever enjoys this type of game is a young population in which the Bolsonaro government does not have a good reach. So, it can be understood that it is an electoral measure to get votes”, said Gaillard.

read more:

The last tax reduction on video games in Brazil was on July 1 this year. The measure sought to reduce the rate of parts and accessories for games and consoles from 16% to 12%, in addition to zeroing the tax on video games with screens included.

In August 2021, another reduction in the tax on games carried out by the government had considerable repercussions. At the time, in addition to the drop in the rate from 30% to 20%, the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) was also affected. However, the reality of video games in Brazil is still high product prices.

Information via Tilt report.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!