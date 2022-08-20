With Lincoln, Cruzeiro discloses list of related parties for duel with Grmio

Lincoln was regularized earlier this week, trained normally with the squad and was listed for the clash with Grmio. It is worth noting that the 21-year-old forward’s last game was on June 1, in Vissel Kobe’s 3-2 victory over Kataller Toyama, for the Emperor’s Cup, in Japan.
Due to this inactive period and the difference between the trainings, the athlete is still not 100% physically. Earlier this week, Lincoln stated that he is still getting used to the level of physical demands imposed by coach Paulo Pezzolano.
absences
While Lincoln was the only new addition, midfielder Fernando Canesin lost space on the related list. The athlete was on the bench against Chapecoense and was not even listed for the confrontation with Grmio.
In addition to Canesin, Ageu, Luis Felipe and Rmulo were out for the second time, followed by Paulo Pezzolano. All were passed over by option. The same goes for Stnio, an athlete who has already recovered from an injury and trained normally, but has not become an option for the Cruzeiro coach. Already Geovane Jesus and Leo Pais are still in the transition process and were out of this match.
The only absences due to injury were on account of midfielder Joo Paulo (injury to the back of the right thigh), Jaj (partial injury to the posterior ligament of the left knee) and Waguininho (muscle injury to the right calf).
Cruise related
goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita
Sides: Wesley Gasolina, Marquinhos Cipriano and Matheus Bidu
Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Wagner Leonardo and Z Ivaldo
Midfielders: Chay, Daniel Jr., Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro and Willian Oliveira