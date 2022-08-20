Without Casemiro, Real Madrid will have changes against Celta; see lineup

Credit: Publicity/Real Madrid

A day after confirming the sale of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to Manchester United, Real Madrid returns to the field this Saturday (20), 17:00 (Brasília time), to face Celta de Vigo, in a match for the second round of the Spanish Championship, which will be played at the Balaidos stadium, in Vigo (ESP).

Real Madrid lineup against Celta

For this weekend’s match, in addition to Casemiro, coach Carlo Ancellotti will also be without another Madrid midfielder, German Toni Kroos, who is injured.

Thus, Real’s midfield should be formed with Modric, Tchouaméni and Valverde.

In defense, defenders Éder Militão and Alaba should return to the team in the vacancies that were used by Rudiger and Nacho in the victory against Almería, in the first round of Espanyol.

As well as the right side Carvajal, recovered from injury, he should resume his place in the starting lineup in the place of Lucas Vázquez.

Finally, the attack should have Asensio alongside Vinicius Junior and Benzema.

The Brazilian Rodrygo, recovered from a physical problem, was included for this Saturday’s game, but should start on the bench.

Thus, the probable lineup of Real Madrid against Celta has: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Modric, Tchouaméni and Valverde; Asensio, Benzema and Vini Jr.

TECHNICAL SHEET – Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid

La Liga 2022/23 (Spanish Championship) – 2nd round

​

Date and time: 08/20/2022, at 17:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Balaidos Stadium, in Vigo (ESP)

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano

Assistants: José Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez and Mario Melero Lopez

Streaming: ESPN and Star+

LIKELY TIMES

VIGO CELTS – Marchesín; Mallo, Aidoo, Núñez and Galán; Solari, Beltrán, Rodríguez and Cervi; Patience and Iago Aspas. Technician: Eduardo Coudet

REAL MADRID – Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Modric, Tchouaméni and Valverde; Asensio, Benzema and Vini Jr. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti