Woman sentenced to 34 years in prison for breaking Twitter rules

Salma al-Shehab is a Saudi woman who works as a professor at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University. Specializing in oral hygiene, featuring medical studies and a mother of two, her story has reverberated on social media after a ruling by the Saudi Arabian government. In that case, she was jailed for 34 years.

The reason for the arrest was a message on Twitter supporting the release of some political prisoners, as the country lives in the midst of armed conflicts. Thus, the accusation involved disturbance of public order and destabilization of state security. However, the movement seemed suspicious, because in addition to an isolated episode, it generally did not post much content with political content.

Salma al-Shehab claimed some women’s rights and this caused commotion in some philanthropic organizations

Despite not leading any movement, she supported women in vulnerable situations. Therefore, the non-profit organization Freedom Initiative, responsible for defending prisoners in the Middle East, reported that the inhumane attitude is unprecedented. Regarding the penalty, it was the greatest of all when considered women’s prisons due to the motivation of ideological threat.

Remembering that the occurrence had nothing to do with the position established by the Twitter company. The material was used exclusively by the detainers, who kept the victim imprisoned, without the possibility of speaking directly with the judge. The performance of a human rights court is hampered by the lack of access to internal information in the region, which has been experiencing moments of instability for years.