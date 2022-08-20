Xiaomi 12S Ultra may have a global version released soon, reinforces rumor

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was launched in China in early July as the company’s new flagship model, equipped with updated specs and modern design. Unlike variants made official in late 2021 that use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the 12S Ultra is powered by the SD 8 Plus Gen 1 platform — which replaces Samsung’s 4nm lithography with TSMC — with the Adreno 730 GPU and even 12 GB of RAM memory. As usual for the Chinese giant’s cell phones, the global debut usually takes place around two months after the announcement event in Asia, so it is possible that the device will arrive in more countries from September. This information is corroborated by the informant Mukul Sharma, who in a post on his Twitter profile reinforced the imminence of the launch.

Although the leaker is betting on the global launch of the device, the scarcity of information from international agencies reinforces that this rumor may not be confirmed in the coming weeks. In addition, Xiaomi would have to hurry the announcement of the 12S Ultra in order to avoid losses in the number of sales when the next generation is launched, something that should happen in November. If speculation is to be believed, we should see the model in question being homologated by entities such as the FCC in the coming days, pointing to the possibility of an announcement outside China. Price and availability remain unknown, but it is worth remembering that the beefier version with 12GB/512GB arrived with a suggested price of 6,999 yuan, around R$5,570 in the conversion.

So the Xiaomi 12S Ultra could be coming to the global market after all. — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 18, 2022

Do you intend to invest in a Xiaomi smartphone this year? Tell us, comment!

