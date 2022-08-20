Xiaomi has the thinnest foldable on the market; see thickness of Mix Fold 2

An extremely light folding smartphone: this is the Mix Fold 2, the new model from Chinese Xiaomi, released last Thursday (11). When opened, the thickness is 5.4 mm – or three stacked coins. When closed, it is 11.2 mm. The weight is also surprising: 262 grams.

A practical example is the comparison with the Galaxy Fold 4, similar in format and configuration from Xiaomi, as shown in this report. The Chinese brand model is 40% thinner than the Samsung model.

Like the South Korean manufacturer’s smartphone, the Mix Fold 2 also has a huge internal flexible screen with Ultra Thin Glass technology, developed by Samsung.

The lightness of the Chinese model is surprising in another aspect: the two batteries total 4,500 mAh, while the competitor reaches 4,400 mAh.

Possible disadvantages

1- A lighter and thinner smartphone can have its mishaps. The Mix Fold 2, for example, does not support wireless charging. This makes sense, as the coils that make wireless charging possible are larger than 5mm.

2- The hinge is also simpler, in order to reduce weight. Therefore, the angle to fold it is very small, making it impossible for some movements like the Galaxy X Fold or Z Fold, for example.

Note: there is still no forecast for the marketing of the new Xiaomi smartphone in Brazil. In the Chinese market, the Mix Fold 2 will cost the equivalent of US$ 1,335 – just over R$ 6,900 at the current exchange rate.