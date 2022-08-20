Zé Delivery opens 100 jobs in technology

Zé Delivery, an already well-known beverage delivery app, announced the hiring of 100 new employees in the technology sector. During the selection with more dynamic stages, candidates have to unravel a riddle published on the company’s networks. Enrollments have already started.

According to the company, the first 500 people who pass the technical stage will receive a R$50 discount coupon to use in the application. The selection process promise be fast, as the submission of proposals must reach those approved within ten days.

Zé Delivery Technology

The delivery application has increasingly invested in technology. The intention is to improve the service offered to customers, with more precision and agility in all steps, that is, from order to delivery. Last year alone, more than 60 million orders were delivered by the company.

To meet the expansion of the enterprise, one hundred vacancies are open in the technology sector. The selection takes place through the Zé Recruta campaign. The selection process is creative is different. Candidates in the area will have to decipher the Zenigma. Yes, a code puzzle that is available right at the beginning of the selection.

According to the company, the 500 candidates who are approved in this code stage will receive a discount coupon right away to enjoy R$ 50 in the application. Credit will be available until August 23.

After deciphering the Zénigma, candidates proceed to the technical and cultural stages. Very different from other selection processes currently seen on the market, Zé Delivery wants a more agile selection.

Those who are approved must receive a proposal by August 26, as the start of work will take place in September. The company has not announced salaries.

Employees will have benefits such as health and dental plans, life insurance, discounts on medication, maternity program and others. On LinkedIn, interested parties find all available positions with applications through Kenoby.

Check out the selection process steps below: