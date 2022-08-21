1 Pix every 10 minutes? Discover the platform that also guarantees cash rewards for a simple task

Recently, Brazilian youtubers started to promote the Dstore application. In the videos, influencers do everything to convince followers to try their luck on the micro-task platform. For this, they claim that it is possible to guarantee 1 Pix every 10 minutes with the new app. The proposal, as usual, caught the attention of many people. After all, the dream of countless people is to make money without investing or making effort.

However, the question remains: does Dstore really pay? Or is it more of a virtual scam, created just to enrich developers and publishers? We explain below everything you need to know about the app: how to download it, how to generate income with the platform, its transfer method, payment amount and, finally, its trust level. Please read carefully before registering for the application.

Dstore – Meet the to-do app

First of all, Dstore is only available on the Play Store. Therefore, the app only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system, and cannot be downloaded on Apple devices with iOS. Currently, about a thousand people have already downloaded the app. In other words, it is still a great novelty in the virtual store. Apparently, the application is aimed mainly at the Brazilian market. Therefore, it is available in Portuguese.

How to make money on Dstore? Is it possible to earn 1 pix every 10 minutes?

According to the official description of Dstore, users have only one alternative to earn money from the app: watching videos. For each video watched, subscribers receive a specific amount of points, which must be accumulated until reaching the minimum withdrawal amount – which according to the platform’s prints, corresponds to R$ 2.

As Brazilian youtubers indicate, Dstore actually pays via Pix. However, it is not possible to “earn 1 Pix every 10 minutes. Completely exaggerated, this promise only serves to get the attention of followers. The app’s official description states that users must accumulate points “throughout the days”.

Is Dstore Trustworthy? App doesn’t pay 1 Pix every 10 minutes, but is it worth it?

Unfortunately, everything indicates that Dstore is unreliable. Although it has an interesting premise, the platform doesn’t seem to be worth it. At least, that’s what the user reviews on the Play Store indicate. In the virtual store, the application only secured a 2.7 rating (out of 5), considered very low. Therefore, there are more positive reviews than negative ones. In the comments, users reveal that the platform is highly unstable, and that the value of payments is not worth the time spent on the app.

If you want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Discover another way to make money online

As you can already see, the option mentioned above is not worth it. So, how to profit online in 2022? To guarantee real payouts, you can bet on the passive income apps.

With these apps, you can earn money by sharing your Wi-Fi connection bandwidth. In other words, it is possible to earn money without doing anything. The process is time consuming, but It’s worth it for those who want to supplement their income on the internet.

To make money with this method, a good recommendation is to download apps like HoneyGain. To do this, just go to the app’s official website and follow the instructions.

