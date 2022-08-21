35 Android Apps You Should Delete NOW; know why

There is no doubt that Android phones as an operating system are excellent and meet all the basic needs of users very well. It is no wonder that it is used by several huge brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and many others. If you have one in your hands now, you know what we’re talking about.

Many people prefer Android smartphones precisely because the system is more popular, so it allows for a greater number of applications, however this may not be the most common habit. safe. Although your mobile app store does its best to filter out all the malicious tools that could harm your device, it is not always able to prevent any of them from going unnoticed.

That way, there are applications within the store that can harm your phone and even you, so it’s so important to keep an eye on what’s installed and the real need to download the next one. You may even think your device is powerful, but beware, as some of these apps are usually developed by people whose initiative is to steal other people’s data.

The idea is very simple: the person develops an application where one of its features is to silently steal the personal and sensitive information contained in the smartphone. He looks harmless and sometimes it even delivers what it promised when you downloaded it, but it’s doing that while rummaging through all your stuff.

Have you ever stopped to reflect on how much important data you keep on your phone? Credit card passwords, social media passwords, some private photos… everything you left there and never threw away.

The idea of ​​these hackers is to use the information for their own benefit, whether selling data such as card passwords to breaking into your social networks to scam friends and family. This is a cybercrime practice that is becoming more recurrent.

The advice given by experts in the field is that whenever you download an app, first look at how many stars it has and whether it was well recommended. Also check out the comments and what people are saying about it, so you can get a sense of whether it’s been helpful or if anyone has noticed anything different while using it.

Malicious apps usually don’t get any comments or stars because they’ve just joined the platform. At most, it only displays negative reviews and are not recommended by anyone.

35 apps you should delete

To try to help you identify some of them, we have separated here a list of 35 applications that are malicious. You must not download them! If you already have them on your device, you should uninstall them as soon as possible.