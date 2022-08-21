8 cliff hotels among the most beautiful in the world

Asking for a room with a view of the sea is a classic in hotels with paradisiacal locations. However, when the entire hotel is so close to the ocean, the traveler’s perspective is different.

A panoramic and privileged view, with a touch of adventure and emotion, is the main attraction of these rare hotels.

According to CNN, some of these properties are among the most coveted in the world. There would still be a secondary reason, besides the obvious beauty: the message that an accommodation like this conveys to the guest — a sense of exclusivity, “of being on top of the world”, explained Josh Alexander, consultant at Protravel, a New York agency.

“They’re romantic, they offer privacy, and they’re usually very luxurious,” he says. With these criteria, among others, as requirements, the publication chose the eight most beautiful cliffside hotels in the world. Meet them:

Secret Bay in Dominica

Secret Bay Hotel in Dominica Image: Disclosure

Why is it unmissable? The ocean view is practically 360º. In addition, all villas at the six-star resort have kitchens, indoor and outdoor lounges and private pools with lots of greenery around them. The complex also has an open-air restaurant, a spa in a tree house and a rich program of activities in nature, including diving and hiking.

More information on +1 833 916 0833 or on the website.

Angama Mara, Kenya

Hotel Angama Mara, Kenya Image: Reproduction

Why is it unmissable? About 300 meters above the Maasai Mara reserve, at the tip of a valley, this accommodation has a privileged view of the plains, the countryside, the animals and so on. Not for nothing, among its services is the offer of safaris and trails. A mix of hotel and camp, it was the location for the movie “Between Two Loves” (1985) with Meryl Streep and also has luxury pampering such as a photography studio, gym, art gallery, swimming pool and craft studio.

More information on +254 730 630630 or on the website.

Monastero Santa Rosa, Italy

Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa, Italy Image: Reproduction

Why is it unmissable? This hotel and spa on the Amalfi Coast was once a real monastery in the 17th century and is next door to the Tyrrhenian Sea and the Gulf of Salerno. With only 20 rooms, it offers privacy and relaxation in an infinity pool, five gardens, a Michelin-starred restaurant. Its spa uses local herbs in its treatments. A stop in Positano or Amalfi is accessible in 20 minutes by car or boat.

More information on +39 089 832 1199 or on the website.

Grace Hotel in Greece

Grace Hotel in Greece Image: Reproduction

Why is it unmissable? Due to its location at the top of Santorini’s volcanic caldera, which overlooks the Aegean Sea and the northeast of the island of Imerovigli. The view is so intense that the hotel created a lounge to serve champagne on its cliff, as well as a beautiful infinity pool, a Mediterranean restaurant and a yoga and pilates center. The best villas even have their own private spa.

More information on +30 2286 021300 or on the website.

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort in Oman

Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort in Oman Image: Disclosure

Why is it unmissable? Almost 1,830 meters above the sea, nestled in a canyon, this resort has an impressive symmetry with the green mountain ranges of Oman. The area is well known for its beauty and has already attracted Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1986. With 115 rooms, it has the amenities already traditional of this type and home: infinity pool on the edge of the cliff, six restaurants plus spa with Turkish bath. It is also possible to hike, bike and visit historic villages around it.

More information on +968 25 218000 or on the website.

Reid’s Palace, Portugal

Reid’s Palace in Portugal Image: Reproduction

Why is it unmissable? This Madeira Island treasure is situated over the port of Funchal and is surrounded by subtropical gardens with sweeping views of the Atlantic. Its complex comprises 158 rooms, three swimming pools – one of which, at the base of the cliff, has a platform at sea level so that it is possible to dive straight into the ocean – as well as an Italian restaurant by the sea.

More information on +351 291 717 171 or on the website.

Cliff House Hotel, Ireland

Cliff House Hotel, Ireland Image: Reproduction

Why is it unmissable? It’s an authentic Irish landscape on the south east coast of the fishing village of Ardmore. Its name, which literally means “the house on the cliff” does not deliver its level of five-star hotel comfort, which comprises a spa with relaxation treatment in a lounge that seems to float over the bay. The property’s restaurant still accumulates Michelin stars with the best of local cuisine.

More information on +353 24 87800 or on the website.

Post Ranch Inn, USA

Post Ranch Inn, USA Image: Reproduction

Why is it unmissable? According to CNN, it’s a favorite of celebrities and Hollywood bigwigs, some 365 meters above the Pacific Ocean in California’s scenic Big Sur. The atmosphere offered is relaxing, with the sound of waves lapping at sunset and one can opt for accommodation in treehouses, ranch rooms or private homes. Those who are not a fan of trails can opt for a spa in the middle of the forest and dinner “floating” in the skies at the Sierra Mar restaurant.

More information at +1 831-667-2200 or on the website.