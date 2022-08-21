Analysis: Fluminense wins with “Dinizismo” on the rise and gains more offensive options | fluminense

Fluminense’s 5-2 victory over Coritiba, at Maracanã, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão, was a victory with the seal of “Dinizismo”. Flu had possession of the ball (finished with 58%) and was dominant. He scored two goals involving the opponent in the exchange of passes and even consolidated the result with names that came out of the bench.

Fluminense started the match at Maracanã playing the traditional imposition game, which is one of the hallmarks of coach Fernando Diniz at the club. The goal came early, at two minutes, in a great collective move, very characteristic of the coach’s work. In all, seven players exchanged 16 passes until Caio Paulista scored, which was served by Matheus Martins.

Without suffering scares and in search of the second goal, Fluminense found the net again after another move worked on in the 36th minute, with the DNA of the “teacher”.

With 27 passes exchanged and the participation of all outfield players, Flu was with the ball for 1 minute 25 seconds until Arias concluded.

Goalkeeper Rafael William ended up failing in the bid, but nothing that takes away the merit of the great construction made by the tricolor team to expand the marker.

In the second stage, Fluminense maintained control of the game and was doing well in the match until a mistake that started the merry-go-round of emotions at Maracanã, in the 26th minute.

Caio Paulista – who had a great first half and opened the scoring for the match – ended up backing off wrong for Manoel and set up a counterattack for Coritiba. Alef Manga, who had entered the second stage, advanced freely to reduce the difference in the score and put Coxa back in the game.

Without the team being shaken and with the support of the stands, five minutes later, Nathan, who played in the place of midfielder Ganso, who was spared, hit a beautiful free kick. The midfielder left celebrating the goal in honor of the crowd, who sang “crazy in the head” at Maracanã.

The 3-1 on the scoreboard looked like it would bring tranquility to Fluminense in the final stretch of the game. But Coritiba, who had already scored the first goal in an isolated move, managed to reduce again in a free-kick from Egídio, a former Flu player, at 38 of the second half.

After the goal, the feeling in the stadium was that the Tricolor, after dominating the whole game, would have a final straight of a tough match, with Coxa pressing for a draw. That’s not what happened.

With Willian Bigode on the pitch a few minutes ago, Diniz answered the request that came from the stands and put Michel Araújo on the field – it was the midfielder’s first game since returning to Flu after the passage through the United Arab Emirates.

With the duo Cano and Arias already resting on the bench for Wednesday, for the game against Corinthians for the Copa do Brasil, Willian Bigode and Michel Araújo called the spotlight and avoided a melancholy end of the game for Fluminense.

With two assists from the Uruguayan, who started very well and asked for more opportunities, Bigode scored twice and secured the three points for Flu. de Diniz – the striker had already been decisive in the victory against Goiás, in Serrinha, when he left the bench to score.

“I have nothing against (the term “Dinizismo”). The most important thing is the delivery that the team has. It is being solidary. Our game model requires humility and collectivity”, Diniz.

– Players have to move at the same time to be able to catch the ball one at a time. And when we lose the ball, you have to press. We play with an advanced block, so we need everyone to attack and defend. What marks my work is the delivery of the players. But the goals were very beautiful – said Diniz at the press conference after the game when evaluating the goals.

With Fluminense fighting in two competitions at the same time, in the Copa do Brasil and in the Brasileirão, the team gains good offensive alternatives at a key moment of the season. The victory made Flu reach 41 points and sleep in the vice-leadership – Flamengo and Corinthians are still playing this Sunday and can overtake Tricolor.

Fernando Diniz’s team returns to the field for the Brasileirão next Saturday, against leader Palmeiras, at Maracanã, at 19h. But first, Flu takes on Corinthians, at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, also at Maraca, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

