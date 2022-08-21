And now, Ceni? Jandrei’s return intensifies dispute in São Paulo’s goal | Sao Paulo

Jandrei’s return, recovered from a back injury, is a solution for Rogério Ceni, but it also leaves the coach in doubt about who to climb in São Paulo’s goal in the next games. Starting with this Sunday’s classic, at 7pm, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, for the Brasileirão.

Because of Jandrei’s absence, São Paulo was forced to go to the market in search of a replacement, as the then reserve Thiago Couto failed in the opportunities he had. With that, Ceni made a list and handed it to the board.

Jandrei celebrates São Paulo’s classification in the Copa do Brasil: “Sense of accomplishment”

The name that Tricolor managed to hire was Felipe Alves, who was in the Youth reserve and had worked with the coach at Fortaleza. The urgency was such that the goalkeeper was announced on a Friday, presented on Saturday and debuted on Sunday, July 31, against Athletico-PR.

With Jandrei out for another 15 days, Felipe Alves remained in the starting lineup for the next four games and had regular performances. Against Ceará, on the way back to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, he saved one of the penalties in the dispute and was important in qualifying for the semifinals.

1 of 3 Jandrei in a game for São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Jandrei in São Paulo game — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Last Thursday, however, he could not be included for the confrontation for the Copa do Brasil as he had already been registered by Juventude and saw Jandrei return from injury and to the starting lineup.

Jandrei’s performance was praised by Rogério Ceni, but the coach did not give any clues as to who will remain in the starting lineup in the next games. Asked after the game, the goalkeeper also avoided nailing any possibility.

– A healthy dispute, as it had been with Volpi, with Thiago, Young, all the goalkeepers who train with us. I think everyone works to have their opportunity, to play and everyone will be available. Whoever is the goalkeeper who enters will do his best and the best for São Paulo – he said.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

2 of 3 Felipe Alves celebrates in Ceará vs. São Paulo — Photo: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF Felipe Alves celebrates in Ceará vs. São Paulo — Photo: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF

This Sunday, the coach can give some clue as to who should remain in the starting lineup for the rest of the season.

Tricolor faces Santos, in Vila Belmiro, for the Brazilian Championship and, probably, will give the opportunity to the one who will need more rhythm to catch Flamengo, next week, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

Since Jandrei arrived at São Paulo, at the beginning of this season, he played 38 matches and gradually gained the trust of part of the crowd.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv