Another Grey’s Anatomy star comes out in defense of Ellen Pompeo

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy It hasn’t even premiered yet, but it’s already causing quite a stir among fans of the series. The reason is the limited participation by Ellen PompeoMeredith Grey, in the new episodes.

After signing a contract for star in a Hulu miniseries, Ellen Pompeo goes appear in just eight episodes of the new season of Grey’s Anatomy.

However, although some fans have not seen this news with good eyes, we Behind the scenes of the series the story is different.

In an interview for E! News, the actor Kevin McKidd defended the absence de Pompeo in the new season stating that the actress “needed to have more time in her schedule.”

“Ellen has been the captain of this boat for all these years and now she’s going to start working on another production. So she needed to have more time in her schedule.” McKidd.

In the series McKidd plays the Dr. Owen Hunt, who left the hospital Grey’s Anatomy during the 18th season of the plot.

But behind the scenes at ABC, Kevin McKidd isn’t the only actor supporting Ellen Pompeo. A few weeks ago, in an interview for the magazine ExtraJesse Williams also revealed his support for his ex-colleague’s “break”.

“That woman has worked so hard over the last 20 years building this franchise. Any break she has is well deserved.”

Although no longer part of the fixed cast of Grey’s Anatomy, Jesse Williams made a cameo in the season 18 finale and is confident the show has a plan to fill the void left by Meredith.

It is worth noting that several rumors about a possible discontent of Ellen Pompeo have emerged recently. The actress who leads the cast of Grey’s Anatomy there is 18 seasons, I would be more and more tired of her character.

Even an atmosphere of change and detachment has already been presented by the series, with Meredith considering the possibility of leaving Gray Sloan Memorial and leaving Seattle.

The new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy will debut in early October in the United States. In Brazil, the series is shown on Sony Channel and can also be found at GloboPlay and not Star+.

