Anticipated final why if only Palmeiras can come out practically champion? – 08/21/2022

I’ve heard the term anticipated final a few times this week, referring to the great classic of this afternoon, Palmeiras and Flamengo

Undoubtedly, this is an important clash between the two strongest clubs in Brazil, on and off the field. Richer, more successful and with the best football of the last six years, at least.

But this is not an early ending. Unless Palmeiras wins. With a 12-point lead, the most consistent team of 2020 onwards, with enormous physical and mental strength, would need to melt in epic fashion to lose the championship. It can happen, of course. Difficult, however. The team enters the field, at Allianz Parque, with the comfort of not needing the result.

Unlike Flamingo. Even winning and shortening the alviverde advantage to six points, honestly, it will change little. There is the so-called soul factor, capable of boosting the Rubro-Negro and taking the team practically undefeated until November. The problem is that this is not enough.

It’s not enough to win all 15 subsequent matches, which would already be noble. To be champion, Flamengo, in addition to winning today, would need to hope for Palmeiras to lose twice as much as he did (a team that has only been defeated twice in the championship), and which has fewer squad rotation challenges, as it is out of the Cup. from Brazil.

All scenarios are viable. Only one comes very close to defining the Brasileirão today: the victory of Abel’s team.

The only certainty for this Sunday is that it is the day to enjoy the best of Brazilian football.