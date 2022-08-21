Apple extends recall for muted iPhones 12 and 12 Pro

A year ago, in August 2021, the apple announced a recall for iPhones 12 and 12 Pro that presented sound problems. The company said that a “very small percentage” of handsets could experience sound problems due to a component failure in the sound reception module — the problem manifests itself in the lack of sound when you make or receive calls.

The flaw affects some devices manufactured between october 2020 and april 2021 — remembering that the iPhones 12 mini and 12 Pro Max, according to the company, are not affected by the fault.

Previously, the repair program covered affected devices for up to two years after the device’s first retail sale. Now, the company has extended that period, covering up to three years.

The program provides coverage for the affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for a period of 3 years after the unit’s first retail sale date.

This one-year extension covers all countries, including Brazil and Portugal.

To check if you’re eligible for free repair, you need to take your phone to an Apple Store or Authorized Service Center — or alternatively, contact Apple Support to schedule a service via the Post Office. The device will be analyzed by a company team to verify that the problem is covered by the program. The company notes that it may restrict or limit repairs to the country or region where the device was purchased.

It’s good to remember that, as usual, if your iPhone has a problem that prevents it from being repaired (like a broken screen, for example), this issue will need to be resolved before the audio can be repaired — and normal service fees may apply, in these cases. cases.

iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.

via MacRumors