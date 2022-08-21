Article | ‘Zombieland’ is the zombie genre at its artistic and emotional heyday

The zombie genre has been around since the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema, gradually building up from the 1940s onwards with classic narratives in which a mad scientist reanimated corpses and, without thinking about the consequences, ended up creating a gigantic danger for all. Since then, the famous undead have won numerous productions in which they insurgent as the main antagonist, usually within a post-apocalyptic scope in which a mutated virus spread in a snap of its fingers across seven continents, decimating the world’s population and leaving the skin-deep survivors to stay alive and not doom themselves to the tragic fate their companions had.

Of course, despite some productions being too forced – like the franchise ‘Resident Evil’which can be seen more as an ode to the fighting skills of Milla Jovovich than a convincing and enjoyable plot -, some of these films in question really promoted a revitalization of the genre, moving away from saturated conventionalisms in favor of a new story, more drawn to social melodrama or slapstick comedy. ‘Night of the Living Dead’a classic from the late 1960s, inspired several works, including the recent ‘World War Z’in addition to having opened doors to unusual creations – such as ‘Everybody almost dead’which blended several suis-generis into a single scenic prospect and ended up becoming a critical success.

It is from this that ‘zombieland’ got land. Following in the footsteps of predecessor constructions, the background is already known to us and is present in practically every scene – but what matters here are not the zombies, so to speak, but the protagonists. And more than that, even the comedic backings, influenced by the television dramas of the 2000s, get an interesting makeover, putting Jesse Eisenberg as the narrator of a kind of podcast. By bringing Columbus to life (which is not necessarily his real name, but the place he wants to go), he gains a fun omniscience that allows him to open certain parentheses in the middle of the main sequences, traveling through time and space to provide brief explanations of what is really going on – as well as to introduce us to your fellow soldiers.

Columbus is a young geek who survived the rising of the dead thanks to a meticulous plan, which forces him to follow certain self-protective procedures. At first he exudes an air of softened selfishness, as he would do anything to keep himself alive; things start to change when he crosses paths with Tallahassee acid (Woody Harrelson), whose visual characterization goes back to a purposeful stereotype of the country man, from the strong southern accent to the leather clothes and the endless weapons he hides in the trunk. However, despite the scenic extremisms, diving headfirst into this narrative and allowing yourself to meet deep characters, with fears, traumas and fears about trusting strangers and the chaotic world in which they are now forced to live.

Shortly after, the duo meet two other characters: Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), coup sisters who also make their way to a destination in question, an amusement park located in California. Both end up planning a trap for Tallahassee and Columbus, but they find them again in a complicated situation and, from there, they begin to form the most bizarre family in contemporary cinema. Eventually, the roadmap Rhett Reese and Paul Wernickalready known for augmenting formulaic stories with the best of the unexpected, alludes to tour-de-force family tragi-comics, taking them from place to place as they mature – but never failing to utilize their enviable skills to fight enemies or vent the constant adrenaline rush in, say, an abandoned shop.

It is interesting to see how the director Ruben Fleischer also builds his own identity within this filmic scope – and even more interesting to note how he would lead to his own ruin years later with the release of ‘Venom’a very strong trash that doesn’t even serve to please fans of the genre. His artistic and technical advances never suffer from formulas, preferring to look for something natural and fluid. It’s no surprise that each new entry is subtly predicted by the voice of the narrator, and even then it doesn’t deliver all the surprises of the long, cultivating the unpredictable element and the obligatory jump scareswhich also function in incredible completeness.

We cannot fail to comment on certain slips that break the dynamism presented to the public from the beginning – and no, I do not mean the flashbacks or explanations that invade the chronology of the film, but of certain choices that, even with the intention of increasing the suspense, the anguish and the drama that precedes the final climax and already inserts us in the conclusion, seemed too artificial. After all, even if we’re dealing with a post-apocalyptic fictional work, verisimilitude has an unspeakable power to convince us that it’s true – and the fairground sequence, understandable as it is, sounds like something hastily put together. Of course, this doesn’t detract from the work’s shine; however, the momentary mistakes do not go unnoticed.

‘Zombieland’ It’s a great and delightful narrative packed with incredible potential for future forays. However, although it serves as a revitalized gateway, it does not remain in the comfort zone and transforms itself into a hybrid and fun cinematic construction that alludes to several classics of cinema – and all this without losing its originality.

