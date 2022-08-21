Athletico-PR X Amrica-MG – Superesportes

  • 11
    2 time

    America better in this second half.

  • 10
    2 time

    Pedrinho receives from Felipe Azevedo on the left, crosses at the mouth of the area and Henrique Almeida does not arrive.

  • 9
    2 time

    Lucas Kal dominates with space in the attack, tries a cross kick and sends it out.

  • 8
    2 time

    In progress: Fortaleza 0x0 Corinthians, Atltico-GO 1×0 Cuiab, RB Bragantino 0x0 Cear and Santos 0x0 So Paulo.

  • 7
    2 time

    Martnez’s impediment to the Rabbit’s attack.

  • 6
    2 time

    America starts the second half more connected.

  • 5
    2 time

    KICK! Marlon tries to cross from the left of the attack, takes the ball crooked and Bento forced to make the defense.

  • 4
    2 time

    Patric tries to play with Henrique Almeida on the right of the attack, but the ball catches on Pedro Henrique and goes out.

  • 3
    2 time

    Cuello gets rid of two markers on the left, a table with Abner, but gets it crooked at the time of the cross.

  • two
    2 time

    Canobbio tries to go down the right of the attack, but ends up being pulled with a foul.

  • 1
    2 time

    Marlon takes leftover ball from outside the area and tries it left-handed. Far away.

  • 1
    2 time

    No substitutions at halftime.

  • 0
    2 time

    Roll the ball in the final stage!

  • 48
    1 time

    End of first half!

  • 47
    1 time

    America comes more to the attack in the last minutes.

  • 46
    1 time

    Patric crosses from the tip of the area on the right, gives a header with space and Bento makes the save without giving a rebound.

  • 45
    1 time

    Three in addition.

  • 44
    1 time

    Khellven receives a short pass from the right of midfield, but does not dominate.

  • 43
    1 time

    Pedro Henrique shares with Martnez in the defense and Bento makes the defense.

  • 42
    1 time

    The presence of the public in the Arena da Baixada is good.

  • 41
    1 time

    America tries to leave more for the game after the goal conceded.

  • 39
    1 time

    Abner takes a cross from the left to the area, the defense counters and Terans finishes left-handed. Matheus Cavichioli makes a good save.

  • 38
    1 time

    Pedrinho raises from the left to the middle of the area, but Thiago Heleno relieves.

  • 37
    1 time

    Henrique Almeida catches the ball in front of the area, hits hard with his right hand and sends it out. No deviation.

  • 36
    1 time

    Martnez takes a free-kick on the right side of the attack, but Pedro Henrique manages to head off.

  • 35
    1 time

    Terans accelerates the play from the left, cuts Maidana in, but der closes well and relieves.

  • 34
    1 time

    Marlon receives from Lucas Kal on the left, pours the ball into the area and Bento defends.

  • 33
    1 time

    In progress: Fortaleza 0x0 Corinthians, Atltico-GO 1×0 Cuiab and RB Bragantino 0x0 Cear.

  • 32
    1 time

    Terans receives from Pablo on the left, plays in the area looking for Canobbio but the Minas defense pushes away.

  • 31
    1 time

    Marlon launches from the left for the attack, but exaggerates his strength. Benedict’s Defense.

  • 30
    1 time

    In the goal move, there is a doubt if the ball entered before Pablo’s touch. Athletic in front.

  • 29
    1 time

    Matheusinho leaves injured, Pedrinho enters.

  • 28
    1 time

    at 7pm, Santos welcomes So Paulo in the São Paulo classic.

  • 27
    1 time

    Pablo’s third goal in the Brazilian.

  • 26
    1 time

    Feast of the Hurricane at Arena da Baixada.

  • 25
    1 time

    GOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! Abner crosses from the left to the middle of the area, he deflects it back, Cavichioli tries to avoid the goal with a slap but the ball stays with Pablo to score. The ball had already crossed the line in the defender’s deflection.

  • 25
    1 time

    GOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!!

  • 24
    1 time

    VAR confirms irregular position.

  • 22
    1 time

    IN THE VALLEY! Pablo’s offside on Cavichioli’s rebound after Fernandinho’s kick.

  • 21
    1 time

    Felipe Azevedo takes a corner from the left to the middle of the area and Bento comes out to make a save.

  • 20
    1 time

    Felipe Azevedo escapes at speed on the left, touches the bottom to the middle of the area and Pedro Henrique cuts.

  • 19
    1 time

    Alex Santana activated from the inside, tries the long shot and stamps Juninho.

  • 18
    1 time

    Furaco has more possession of the ball, but slow in passing.

  • 17
    1 time

    gives an early move in front of the area and leaves for the Minas Gerais team.

  • 15
    1 time

    Now it’s Matheusinho’s turn to stay on the ground.

  • 14
    1 time

    CAVICHIOLI! Terans receives at the entrance of the area on the right, hits hard from below and Matheus falls to palm.

  • 14
    1 time

    In progress: Fortaleza 0x0 Corinthians, Atltico-GO 0x0 Cuiab and RB Bragantino 0x0 Cear.

  • 13
    1 time

    Come Martnez, come out Al.

  • 12
    1 time

    Al falls on the defensive field and feels pain.

  • 10
    1 time

    The whole of America is marked in the defensive field so far.

  • 9
    1 time

    WOW! Cuello’s cross from the left, Alex Santana appears on the penalty mark and heads wide.

  • 8
    1 time

    Pablo triggered by the middle of the attacking field, turns over the marker and finishes crookedly. The ball leaves without danger.

  • 7
    1 time

    Fernandinho takes a shot in the middle looking for Pablo in the area, but the ball goes out on goal kick.

  • 6
    1 time

    In the first round, América beat Athletico by 1×0.

  • 5
    1 time

    Closed: Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.

  • 4
    1 time

    America puts itself from the middle to the back and closes the spaces of Athletico.

  • 3
    1 time

    Terans tries to start the play in the middle of the offensive field, but misses the pass.

  • two
    1 time

    Athletico starts the game with the ball.

  • 1
    1 time

    Athletico in red and black and America in white.

  • 0
    1 time

    Roll the ball at Arena da Baixada!

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field!

  • 0
    1 time

    Round results: Atltico-MG 0x1 Gois, Fluminense 5×2 Coritiba, Juventude 2×2 Botafogo and Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.

  • 0
    1 time

    AMERICA: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana, der and Marlon; Juninho, Lucas Kal and Al; Matheusinho, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida.

  • 0
    1 time

    ATHLETIC: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Alex Santana, Fernandinho and Terans; Cuello, Canobbio and Pablo.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams set!

  • 0
    1 time

    The Coelho comes from four consecutive victories in the Brazilian.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the last round, Furaco was thrashed by Flamengo by 5×0.

  • 0
    1 time

    In midweek both teams were eliminated from the Copa do Brasil; Athletico fell to Flamengo, while América was surpassed by So Paulo.

  • 0
    1 time

    Athletico are in fifth place with 37 points. Already America appears in eighth position with 30.

  • 0
    1 time

    At the moment we have 12C in Curitiba.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good evening! Follow the bids of Athletico-PR and Amrica-MG for the 23rd round of the Brazilian.

