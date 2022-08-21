Athletico-PR X Amrica-MG – Superesportes

11

2 time America better in this second half.

10

2 time Pedrinho receives from Felipe Azevedo on the left, crosses at the mouth of the area and Henrique Almeida does not arrive.

9

2 time Lucas Kal dominates with space in the attack, tries a cross kick and sends it out.

8

2 time In progress: Fortaleza 0x0 Corinthians, Atltico-GO 1×0 Cuiab, RB Bragantino 0x0 Cear and Santos 0x0 So Paulo.

7

2 time Martnez’s impediment to the Rabbit’s attack.

6

2 time America starts the second half more connected.

5

2 time KICK! Marlon tries to cross from the left of the attack, takes the ball crooked and Bento forced to make the defense.

4

2 time Patric tries to play with Henrique Almeida on the right of the attack, but the ball catches on Pedro Henrique and goes out.

3

2 time Cuello gets rid of two markers on the left, a table with Abner, but gets it crooked at the time of the cross.

two

2 time Canobbio tries to go down the right of the attack, but ends up being pulled with a foul.

1

2 time Marlon takes leftover ball from outside the area and tries it left-handed. Far away.

1

2 time No substitutions at halftime.

0

2 time Roll the ball in the final stage!

48

1 time End of first half!

47

1 time America comes more to the attack in the last minutes.

46

1 time Patric crosses from the tip of the area on the right, gives a header with space and Bento makes the save without giving a rebound.

45

1 time Three in addition.

44

1 time Khellven receives a short pass from the right of midfield, but does not dominate.

43

1 time Pedro Henrique shares with Martnez in the defense and Bento makes the defense.

42

1 time The presence of the public in the Arena da Baixada is good.

41

1 time America tries to leave more for the game after the goal conceded.

39

1 time Abner takes a cross from the left to the area, the defense counters and Terans finishes left-handed. Matheus Cavichioli makes a good save.

38

1 time Pedrinho raises from the left to the middle of the area, but Thiago Heleno relieves.

37

1 time Henrique Almeida catches the ball in front of the area, hits hard with his right hand and sends it out. No deviation.

36

1 time Martnez takes a free-kick on the right side of the attack, but Pedro Henrique manages to head off.

35

1 time Terans accelerates the play from the left, cuts Maidana in, but der closes well and relieves.

34

1 time Marlon receives from Lucas Kal on the left, pours the ball into the area and Bento defends.

33

1 time In progress: Fortaleza 0x0 Corinthians, Atltico-GO 1×0 Cuiab and RB Bragantino 0x0 Cear.

32

1 time Terans receives from Pablo on the left, plays in the area looking for Canobbio but the Minas defense pushes away.

31

1 time Marlon launches from the left for the attack, but exaggerates his strength. Benedict’s Defense.

30

1 time In the goal move, there is a doubt if the ball entered before Pablo’s touch. Athletic in front.

29

1 time Matheusinho leaves injured, Pedrinho enters.

28

1 time at 7pm, Santos welcomes So Paulo in the São Paulo classic.

27

1 time Pablo’s third goal in the Brazilian.

26

1 time Feast of the Hurricane at Arena da Baixada.

25

1 time GOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! Abner crosses from the left to the middle of the area, he deflects it back, Cavichioli tries to avoid the goal with a slap but the ball stays with Pablo to score. The ball had already crossed the line in the defender’s deflection.

25

1 time GOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!!

24

1 time VAR confirms irregular position.

22

1 time IN THE VALLEY! Pablo’s offside on Cavichioli’s rebound after Fernandinho’s kick.

21

1 time Felipe Azevedo takes a corner from the left to the middle of the area and Bento comes out to make a save.

20

1 time Felipe Azevedo escapes at speed on the left, touches the bottom to the middle of the area and Pedro Henrique cuts.

19

1 time Alex Santana activated from the inside, tries the long shot and stamps Juninho.

18

1 time Furaco has more possession of the ball, but slow in passing.

17

1 time gives an early move in front of the area and leaves for the Minas Gerais team.

15

1 time Now it’s Matheusinho’s turn to stay on the ground.

14

1 time CAVICHIOLI! Terans receives at the entrance of the area on the right, hits hard from below and Matheus falls to palm.

14

1 time In progress: Fortaleza 0x0 Corinthians, Atltico-GO 0x0 Cuiab and RB Bragantino 0x0 Cear.

13

1 time Come Martnez, come out Al.

12

1 time Al falls on the defensive field and feels pain.

10

1 time The whole of America is marked in the defensive field so far.

9

1 time WOW! Cuello’s cross from the left, Alex Santana appears on the penalty mark and heads wide.

8

1 time Pablo triggered by the middle of the attacking field, turns over the marker and finishes crookedly. The ball leaves without danger.

7

1 time Fernandinho takes a shot in the middle looking for Pablo in the area, but the ball goes out on goal kick.

6

1 time In the first round, América beat Athletico by 1×0.

5

1 time Closed: Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.

4

1 time America puts itself from the middle to the back and closes the spaces of Athletico.

3

1 time Terans tries to start the play in the middle of the offensive field, but misses the pass.

two

1 time Athletico starts the game with the ball.

1

1 time Athletico in red and black and America in white.

0

1 time Roll the ball at Arena da Baixada!

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time Round results: Atltico-MG 0x1 Gois, Fluminense 5×2 Coritiba, Juventude 2×2 Botafogo and Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.

0

1 time AMERICA: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana, der and Marlon; Juninho, Lucas Kal and Al; Matheusinho, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida.

0

1 time ATHLETIC: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Alex Santana, Fernandinho and Terans; Cuello, Canobbio and Pablo.

0

1 time Teams set!

0

1 time The Coelho comes from four consecutive victories in the Brazilian.

0

1 time In the last round, Furaco was thrashed by Flamengo by 5×0.

0

1 time In midweek both teams were eliminated from the Copa do Brasil; Athletico fell to Flamengo, while América was surpassed by So Paulo.

0

1 time Athletico are in fifth place with 37 points. Already America appears in eighth position with 30.

0

1 time At the moment we have 12C in Curitiba.