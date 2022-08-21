Athletico-PR X Amrica-MG – Superesportes

11
2 time
America better in this second half.
10
2 time
Pedrinho receives from Felipe Azevedo on the left, crosses at the mouth of the area and Henrique Almeida does not arrive.
9
2 time
Lucas Kal dominates with space in the attack, tries a cross kick and sends it out.
8
2 time
In progress: Fortaleza 0x0 Corinthians, Atltico-GO 1×0 Cuiab, RB Bragantino 0x0 Cear and Santos 0x0 So Paulo.
7
2 time
Martnez’s impediment to the Rabbit’s attack.
6
2 time
America starts the second half more connected.
5
2 time
KICK! Marlon tries to cross from the left of the attack, takes the ball crooked and Bento forced to make the defense.
4
2 time
Patric tries to play with Henrique Almeida on the right of the attack, but the ball catches on Pedro Henrique and goes out.
3
2 time
Cuello gets rid of two markers on the left, a table with Abner, but gets it crooked at the time of the cross.
two
2 time
Canobbio tries to go down the right of the attack, but ends up being pulled with a foul.
1
2 time
Marlon takes leftover ball from outside the area and tries it left-handed. Far away.
1
2 time
No substitutions at halftime.
0
2 time
Roll the ball in the final stage!
48
1 time
End of first half!
47
1 time
America comes more to the attack in the last minutes.
46
1 time
Patric crosses from the tip of the area on the right, gives a header with space and Bento makes the save without giving a rebound.
45
1 time
Three in addition.
44
1 time
Khellven receives a short pass from the right of midfield, but does not dominate.
43
1 time
Pedro Henrique shares with Martnez in the defense and Bento makes the defense.
42
1 time
The presence of the public in the Arena da Baixada is good.
41
1 time
America tries to leave more for the game after the goal conceded.
39
1 time
Abner takes a cross from the left to the area, the defense counters and Terans finishes left-handed. Matheus Cavichioli makes a good save.
38
1 time
Pedrinho raises from the left to the middle of the area, but Thiago Heleno relieves.
37
1 time
Henrique Almeida catches the ball in front of the area, hits hard with his right hand and sends it out. No deviation.
36
1 time
Martnez takes a free-kick on the right side of the attack, but Pedro Henrique manages to head off.
35
1 time
Terans accelerates the play from the left, cuts Maidana in, but der closes well and relieves.
34
1 time
Marlon receives from Lucas Kal on the left, pours the ball into the area and Bento defends.
33
1 time
In progress: Fortaleza 0x0 Corinthians, Atltico-GO 1×0 Cuiab and RB Bragantino 0x0 Cear.
32
1 time
Terans receives from Pablo on the left, plays in the area looking for Canobbio but the Minas defense pushes away.
31
1 time
Marlon launches from the left for the attack, but exaggerates his strength. Benedict’s Defense.
30
1 time
In the goal move, there is a doubt if the ball entered before Pablo’s touch. Athletic in front.
29
1 time
Matheusinho leaves injured, Pedrinho enters.
28
1 time
at 7pm, Santos welcomes So Paulo in the São Paulo classic.
27
1 time
Pablo’s third goal in the Brazilian.
26
1 time
Feast of the Hurricane at Arena da Baixada.
25
1 time
GOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! Abner crosses from the left to the middle of the area, he deflects it back, Cavichioli tries to avoid the goal with a slap but the ball stays with Pablo to score. The ball had already crossed the line in the defender’s deflection.
25
1 time
GOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!!
24
1 time
VAR confirms irregular position.
22
1 time
IN THE VALLEY! Pablo’s offside on Cavichioli’s rebound after Fernandinho’s kick.
21
1 time
Felipe Azevedo takes a corner from the left to the middle of the area and Bento comes out to make a save.
20
1 time
Felipe Azevedo escapes at speed on the left, touches the bottom to the middle of the area and Pedro Henrique cuts.
19
1 time
Alex Santana activated from the inside, tries the long shot and stamps Juninho.
18
1 time
Furaco has more possession of the ball, but slow in passing.
17
1 time
gives an early move in front of the area and leaves for the Minas Gerais team.
15
1 time
Now it’s Matheusinho’s turn to stay on the ground.
14
1 time
CAVICHIOLI! Terans receives at the entrance of the area on the right, hits hard from below and Matheus falls to palm.
14
1 time
In progress: Fortaleza 0x0 Corinthians, Atltico-GO 0x0 Cuiab and RB Bragantino 0x0 Cear.
13
1 time
Come Martnez, come out Al.
12
1 time
Al falls on the defensive field and feels pain.
10
1 time
The whole of America is marked in the defensive field so far.
9
1 time
WOW! Cuello’s cross from the left, Alex Santana appears on the penalty mark and heads wide.
8
1 time
Pablo triggered by the middle of the attacking field, turns over the marker and finishes crookedly. The ball leaves without danger.
7
1 time
Fernandinho takes a shot in the middle looking for Pablo in the area, but the ball goes out on goal kick.
6
1 time
In the first round, América beat Athletico by 1×0.
5
1 time
Closed: Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.
4
1 time
America puts itself from the middle to the back and closes the spaces of Athletico.
3
1 time
Terans tries to start the play in the middle of the offensive field, but misses the pass.
two
1 time
Athletico starts the game with the ball.
1
1 time
Athletico in red and black and America in white.
0
1 time
Roll the ball at Arena da Baixada!
0
1 time
Teams on the field!
0
1 time
Round results: Atltico-MG 0x1 Gois, Fluminense 5×2 Coritiba, Juventude 2×2 Botafogo and Palmeiras 1×1 Flamengo.
0
1 time
AMERICA: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana, der and Marlon; Juninho, Lucas Kal and Al; Matheusinho, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida.
0
1 time
ATHLETIC: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Alex Santana, Fernandinho and Terans; Cuello, Canobbio and Pablo.
0
1 time
Teams set!
0
1 time
The Coelho comes from four consecutive victories in the Brazilian.
0
1 time
In the last round, Furaco was thrashed by Flamengo by 5×0.
0
1 time
In midweek both teams were eliminated from the Copa do Brasil; Athletico fell to Flamengo, while América was surpassed by So Paulo.
0
1 time
Athletico are in fifth place with 37 points. Already America appears in eighth position with 30.
0
1 time
At the moment we have 12C in Curitiba.
0
1 time
Good evening! Follow the bids of Athletico-PR and Amrica-MG for the 23rd round of the Brazilian.