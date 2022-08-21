Band broadcasts two games this Sunday (21)

Credit: Reproduction

Sunday is a great day for football, and with that, the Band brings two games live in real time to its schedule. Holder of the rights to broadcast several competitions, the station offers the Brazilian Women’s Championship and also the Brasileirão under-20 in its programming schedule for this Sunday (21).

Check out the schedule of games on Band today:

Brazilian Women’s A1

10:30 am – Corinthians vs Real Brasilia

For the elite of Brazilian women’s football, Corinthians faces the Real Brasília team in a duel valid for the quarterfinals of the competition. In the first leg, away from home, Timão won 2-0 and could even lose to a goal difference in the return duel, which, even so, guarantees their classification. As for the club from the federal capital, all that remains is to try to win by three goals difference to reverse the advantage. If Real Brasília win by two goals, the spot in the semifinals will be decided by penalty kicks.

Brazilian Under-20 Championship

4pm – Corinthians vs America-MG

On the Band screen there will also be Brasileirão Sub-20 with another Corinthians game. For the quarterfinals of the competition, Timão will face América Mineiro at 4pm. In the first leg, Timão won 2-0. With that, they have the advantage of qualifying even if they lose by a goal difference. Coelho, on the other hand, needs to reverse the advantage by winning by three goals, or try to take it to penalties in case of victory by two goals.

In addition to the two championships, Band also broadcasts the German Championship on Saturdays. The broadcaster was also negotiating the Japanese Championship, but until then, there was no broadcast of the competition by the open channel this season.