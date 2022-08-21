Bayern thrash Bochum 7-0; Mané scores twice | german football

There were seven, but it could have been more. Bayern Munich thrashed Bochum 7-0 this Sunday at the Ruhrstadion, in a game valid for the third round of the Bundesliga. With this result, Bayern remained in the lead of the German Championship, being the only team still with 100% use of points.

Bayern Munich’s outing started with less than five minutes into the game. After the table with Coman, Sané hit a beautiful kick with his right leg (which is not the best), sending the ball into the angle.

The second goal came from defender de Ligt – his first for the German team, in his first start as a starter. The move came in the 24th minute, when he headed Kimmich’s corner.

Bayern extended the lead with Coman’s goal, in the 32nd minute. The striker took advantage of the poor clearance of the Bochum defense and the goalkeeper’s rebound, slamming the ball into the net.

Coman also contributed to the Bundesliga leader’s fourth goal, twice. It can be explained: in the 40th minute, his header hit the post, and Mané took advantage of the rebound. But the goal was disallowed after a VAR check, due to a hand touch on the Senegalese ball.

But two minutes later the duo got the 4 to 0. Coman gave the long pass to Mané, who cleared the line and kicked with his left leg, low, in the corner..

Bayern Munich did not slow down in the second half and reached the fifth goal in the 15th minute. Coman was fouled inside the area, and Mané converted the penalty. Fun fact: when he played for Liverpool, the striker didn’t score a single goal in this way in the Premier League.

Bochum even managed to score a goal, but it was against it. In the 19th minute of the final stage, the right-back Gamboa tried to stop Sané from finishing, but he ended up putting the ball inside his own goal.

The seventh goal of the isolated leader of the championship was by Gnabry, at 31. After the counterattack, he hit a strong low cross kick between the legs of defender Ordets.

This was Bayern Munich’s fourth competitive game, with four wins, and the team has already scored 20 goals — an average of five per match.