Biden, Macron, Scholz and Johnson insist mission to Ukrainian nuclear plant begins

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom reiterated this Sunday (21) that an IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) mission to the Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, currently dominated by Russian troops, must be started quickly.

According to the French presidential palace, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Boris Johnson spoke on a conference call about the plight of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, which has been the subject of cross-accusations between Kiev and Moscow for weeks over the bombings in its surroundings.

The four Western leaders “emphasized the importance of allowing an IAEA mission on the ground whenever possible with the necessary security guarantees,” the French presidency said.





For this visit to take place, Macron spoke by phone on Friday (19) with Vladimir Putin and, according to his office, obtained the Russian president’s agreement so that the conditions established have the approval of both the Ukrainian authorities and the UN.

The presence of the war front in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia facility, which has been under Russian control since March, and the military operations carried out there raise fears that a nuclear catastrophe could occur that would potentially affect not only Ukraine.

In their dialogue on Sunday, the US and French presidents, the German chancellor and the British prime minister also reaffirmed their determination to “support Ukraine in a lasting way to allow it to defend itself”.

The four leaders also addressed negotiations that are underway to strike a deal with Tehran that would guarantee a freeze on Iran’s military nuclear program.