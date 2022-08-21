Botafogo visits Juventude and seeks to win again after three games in the Brazilian

Still not winning in the second round of the Brazilian championshipO Botafogo seeks tranquility this Sunday, when he visits the Youth, for the 23rd round of the competition. The match takes place at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul, starting at 11 am (Brasilia time).

Glorioso, coming off a goalless draw at home with Atlético-GO, is three games without a win. With 26 points, they need to score to start moving away from the relegation zone. The situation, however, is much better than that of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, which holds the lantern with 16 points and needs to recover from the 1-0 defeat against Cuiabá, in Mato Grosso.

Coach Luís Castro knows that the pressure is high at the Carioca club, but he preaches tranquility and group unity so that Alvinegro can take off in the tournament.

“We will always be more immune to pressure if we are included in a group. It is this pressure that will make us better, stronger and more able to overcome moments of tension and challenges”, said the Portuguese.

Botafogo lost for this game the defender Philipe Sampaio, sent off against Atlético-GO. Thus, Adryelson must assume the vacancy and act alongside Víctor Cuesta. On the other hand, midfielder Lucas Fernandes is available again. It is possible that Castro will promote the debut of some reinforcements, but he will only disclose the lineup minutes before the match.

On the Juventude side, coach Umberto Louzer guarantees an offensive stance in Rio Grande do Sul: “We know that we need to win the games at home to get out of this situation. We will have to propose the game in front of our fans. This is how we are going to behave in this match, which will be very complicated.”

For this match, Juventude lost midfielders Jadson and Yuri and striker Vitor Leque. In midfield, Élton inherits one of the vacancies, while the other will be disputed by Anderson Leite and Marlon. In attack, Felipe Pires will compose the sector with Isidro Pitta.

DATASHEET

YOUTH X BOTAFOGO

Location: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Date: August 21, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa-SP) and Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

YOUTH: Pegorari; Thalisson, Paulo Miranda and Nogueira; Rodrigo Soares, Elton, Anderson Leite (Marlon), Bruno Nazário and Moraes; Felipe Pires and Isidro Pitta

Coach: Umberto Louzer

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández; Saravia, Víctor Cuesta, Adryelson and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo; Jeffinho, Júnior Santos and Víctor Sá

Coach: Luis Castro