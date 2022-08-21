Britney Spears’ ex-husband is convicted of breaking into the singer’s wedding | Pop & Art

A judge sentenced Alexander to 64 days in prison, which he has already served. On June 9, he entered the space where Britney’s wedding ceremony with Sam Asghari was taking place. Alexander even made a live broadcast on his Instagram profile inside the place, and was then restrained by security.

According to TMZ, he said that Britney invited him. Video of her showed him walking around the artist’s house looking for her. Upon being arrested, he said, “She is my first wife, my only wife.”

Ventura County Police were called and Alexander was taken to a local prison.

Childhood friends Britney and Alexander got married in 2004. But the union was annulled after 55 hours.

Freedom after termination of guardianship

Together since 2016, after meeting on the set of the “Slumber Party” video, Britney and Asghari announced that they were engaged in September 2021, two months before the singer was freed from her father’s guardianship after the judge’s determination, in November.

The private wedding ceremony took place in June in Ventura County, California. The party had about 60 guests, including famous friends such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Drew Barrymore. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, the singer’s children with Kevin Federline, did not attend the event.

The artist got pregnant with Asghari, but lost the baby in May. The desire to have another child was spoken by Britney in the emblematic statement that the singer gave in the case of guardianship in June 2021. She even said that she was prevented from getting married and getting pregnant.

“I have an IUD in my body now that won’t let me have a baby and my guardians won’t let me go to the doctor to have it removed,” she said at the time.