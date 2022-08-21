CBLOL 2022: paiN x LOUD, in the cheerleading duel, decides first finalist | lol

The first finalist team of the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) will be defined this Sunday, in a crowd clash. PaiN Gaming and LOUD, teams with numerous and engaged fans, face each other, starting at 1 pm (Brasilia time), with live broadcast on sportv 3 for one of the spots in the grand final, on September 3, at Ginásio do Ibirapuera, in São Paulo.

+ See games, results and table of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022

+ Worlds 2022: see teams ranked in the LoL Worlds

1 of 1 Trigo e Dynquedo (left), by paiN, alongside Brance and Tinowns, by LOUD — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube Trigo e Dynquedo (left), by paiN, alongside Brance and Tinowns, by LOUD — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

The two teams arrive at this Sunday’s confrontation with very similar trajectories, just not identical because the Traditionals have a record of two victories against their rivals in the qualifying phase and the Troop comes from a more robust sequence of triumphs.

Both had 12 wins and six losses in the first phase, with paiN advancing to the playoffs with 3rd place, ahead of LOUD, in 4th, because they got the better in direct confrontations – one of the tiebreakers of CBLOL. There were two victories for the Traditionals against the Tropa, in the 2nd and 11th rounds.

LOUD went through a troubled phase, which reached its peak precisely in the second defeat to paiN, in which the South Korean hunter Jong-hoon “Croc” bitter the third “smite” dispute lost in two games, which raised the criticism and community distrust at the highest level. At the time, Thiago “Tinowns” came out in defense of his companion.

From that setback, however, LOUD started a winning streak. From the 12th to the 18th rounds, he defeated the seven opponents and became, for good, a candidate for the title.

PaiN, on the other hand, did the opposite. If in the 1st Split of 2022, it needed an incredible recovery campaign after a bad start, in this 2nd Split the team started well and mathematically assured the classification for the playoffs already in the 14th round, just like FURIA.

On the other hand, paiN lost four of the six matches in the last three weeks of the qualifying phase. This is even more significant because the team had six defeats in all – four of them, therefore, happened in the final stretch of the first phase. Marcos “CarioK” even admitted the fickle moment, with many mistakes of the Traditionals.

Another coincidence that unites paiN and LOUD, in addition to the huge crowds and campaigns in the first phase, is that both won the opponents of Round 1 of the upper bracket of the playoffs by the same score: 3 to 1 – and come back.

This Sunday, the confrontation is worth a lot. For paiN, it’s the chance to be in a decision again, after having lost the one from the 1st Split of 2022 to RED Canids, reaching the third final in four editions in the era of the CBLOL franchise, as they also played – and won – that of the 1st Split of 2021. For LOUD, it is the opportunity to participate in a grand final for the first time, as it has never disputed the title since joining CBLOL, in 2021, when the franchise system began in the Brazilian scenario of LoL.

Whatever the result, it is certain that it will be greatly celebrated at the Riot Games studio in São Paulo, where the games take place, and on social networks, a virtual stage for constant engagement clashes between the two organizations, which are among the most popular of electronic sports in Brazil.

Phase: playoffs upper bracket final

playoffs upper bracket final Date: Sunday, August 21

Sunday, August 21 Time: 1 pm (Brasilia time)

1 pm (Brasilia time) Format: md5

Winner advances to grand final

Loser drops to bottom bracket final

fatherN: 12 wins and six losses in the qualifying round; 3-1 win against FURIA in Round 1 of the upper bracket

12 wins and six losses in the qualifying round; 3-1 win against FURIA in Round 1 of the upper bracket LOUD: 12 wins and six losses in the qualifying round; 3-1 win against RED Canids Kalunga in Round 1 of the upper bracket

players and coach Position fatherN LOUD Top Wizer Robot Hunter CarioK Croc Quite Dynquedo Tinowns Shooter Wheat white Support damage heavens Coach Dionrray / Xero Von / BeellzY