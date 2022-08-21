Central do Apito sees a penalty not scored for Botafogo in the first half against Juventude; play resumed quickly, without VAR

O Botafogo was harmed by arbitration with an unmarked penalty in the first half of the match against Youth this Sunday (21/8), in Caxias do Sul. That’s what the former referee analyzed Sandro Meira Riccigives “Whistle Center“, during the Premiere broadcast.

In the bid, the assistant Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa) signaled impediment to adryelson, which was really advanced. However, the alvinegros complained a lot about a hold of Paulo Miranda in Victor costwho was in a legal position in the play.

– The player (Adryelson) who was in an offside position participates in the play, but first has a penalty. Paulo Miranda grabs Cuesta and only after he has the impediment. The referee has already ordered the game to continue considering that Adryelson, who was offside, participates in the play, but for me there was a penalty before – analyzed Ricci.

RICCI SAID THAT THROW OF THE GRANT IN CUESTA SHOULD HAVE BEEN ANALYZED BY THE VAR (PHOTO: REPRODUCTION/PREMIERE)

– Adryelson does not interfere with Paulo Miranda. The penalty takes place before any participation by Adryelson. The referee (Raphael Claus) had to have seen the penalty at least, he interpreted at the time that there was no penalty. The VAR check was very fast, I’m not sure if they actually checked, we’ll only see when they release the audios – added the commentator.

In fact, the game resumed quickly, while the broadcast of the game repeated the controversial move, which suggests that the situation did not even have time to be analyzed by VAR.