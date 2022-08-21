Chadwick Boseman to be honored by Disney in posthumous ceremony Rolling Stone

Famous for playing the King of Wakanda in Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman will be inducted into the entertainment giant’s hall of fame

In addition to the obvious recognition in the audiovisual industry, names like Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Stan Lee, Oprah Winfrey and Johnny Depp also share the exclusive title of Disney Legends. now the actor Chadwick Boseman will become one of the great artists honored by the entertainment giant.

It happens that every year the disney selects and adds the names of different artists to your Hall of Fame. the title of Disney Legendsis even given to characters from various areas of entertainment — the singer Christina Aguilerafor example, has already been honored.

+++READ MORE: Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright tells how the team honored Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Bosemanthen, will be one of the members of the select group that will receive the title of Disney Legendsin 2022. Known for his role in black Panthergives Marvelthe actor will be honored posthumously on September 9, at 2:30 pm, Brasília time.

In addition to Bosemanthe voice actors of Frozen — Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (olaf) — the producer Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King), the actors Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempseyin Grey’s Anatomyand the protagonists of Black-Ish, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

+++READ MORE: Black Panther 2: Actor reflects on continuation without Chadwick Boseman: ‘People will be disappointed’

wakanda forever

After the tragic death of the actor Chadwick Boseman in August 2020, the Marvelhad to guide the universe from black Panther another way, this time without the interpreter of T’Challa, the king of Wakanda. In a recent interview, then, the actress Letitia Wright revealed how the death of the protagonist affected his character in the sequel to the saga.

At 28 years old, Wright represents Shurithe sister of T’Challa in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). And, in the plot of the long ‎‎Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever‎‎her character will suffer from the longing for her brother, as she commented in an interview with ‎‎Black Nerd Girls‎‎, during the Comic-Con from San Diego.

Shuri is definitely consumed by her work. The loss of her brother causes her to be so consumed that she is creating things on another level, on a higher level actually. There is so much new technology to look forward to, so this is the starting point for it.”

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever‎‎ has a release date scheduled for November 10 in Brazil, and still has Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira in your roster. Check out the official trailer:

+++READ MORE: Black Panther 2: The hero’s identity may have leaked in an unusual way