City react and draw with Newcastle in six-goal game

Newcastle and Manchester City faced each other in the Premier League and drew 3-3. Guardiola’s team opened the scoring, suffered a comeback and managed to react in the second half.

With the result, City are in second place in the tournament, with seven points, two less than leaders Arsenal. “The Magpies” reach sixth place with five points.

In the next round of the Premier League, Manchester City will host Crystal Palace on 27 August. A day later, Newcastle will play, away from home, against Wolverhampton.

City open the scoring

With only five minutes into the game, the score was already open, and by the visitors. Bernardo Silva made an individual move on the right, pulled to the middle and crossed with perfection to Gündogan who, even with little space, stuffed the nets.

Pressure and equalizing goal

The hosts had to speed up the pace to try to equalize. And the goal came. One of the highlights of the game, Saint-Maximin crossed from the left to Almirón, who pushed the ball into the goal even though he was falling.

Overwhelming rhythm and turn

Even after the goal, Newcastle maintained the strong pace and pressure on Manchester City. With that, the home team reached the turning point in another great move by Saint-Maximin. He found space in the opposing defense and, in speed, found Callum Wilson, who was precise in the submission.

free kick

The home team’s supporters were even more excited when they witnessed the goal from side Trippier. The defender demanded a lot of precision and hit the angle of goalkeeper Ederson.

City shows reaction

Everything indicated that the visitors would be able to do little after the third goal, but what happened was a reaction, and a very quick one. At 15 of the second half, Haaland showed opportunism and reduced the damage. Three minutes later, De Bruyne gave a great pass to Bernardo Silva, who tied the game.