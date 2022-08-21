Clube do Remo already has the first names for the 2023 squad

As 2022 was already down the drain, it remains for Clube do Remo to pick up the pieces, learn from the lessons and strengthen itself for 2023. Without wasting time, after a week of elimination in the first phase of the C Series of the Brazilian, the Azulina board already traces its planning for the new season that arrives in five months. For starters, some names that are in Baenão yet.

According to information from within the club, which was passed on to our report, Leão Azul is interested in renewing a relationship with goalkeeper Zé Carlos, defender Wendel Lomar, Anderson Uchoa midfielder and forwards Netto, Vanílson and Leandro Carvalho. Others with the name on the agenda is left-back Leonan.

Midfielder Soares and striker Bruno Alves agreed to leave the club. The last one went to Ponte Preta. However, the top management is also interested in both players and may seek to sign them when the 2023 competitions approach. Including, the ex-7 shirt gave an exclusive interview to DOL, where he revealed his interest in returning.

With contracts until next season, only goalkeeper Vinícius, right-back Rony, midfielders Pingo and Paulinho Curuá, striker Ronald and athletes from the basic categories. Brenner, Bruno Alves, Celsinho, Ricardo Luz, Marco Antônio, Pablo Roberto, Soares, Erick Flores and Jean Patrick already agreed their departures from Baenão.

