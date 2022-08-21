Concorde and Overture: what are the differences between supersonic planes | Innovation

The Boom Supersonic is expected to make its first flight only in 2026 and transport the first passengers in 2029. But the aircraft already attracts the interest of airlines, which, between confirmed purchases and additional purchase options, have already ordered 130 units.

If the manufacturer’s plans come to fruition, Overture will have more units in operation than its predecessor. On the other hand, the new aircraft must not exceed the speed limit that could be achieved with Concorde.

To carry out its first flight in 1969, the Concorde began to be developed 15 years earlier in a consortium between companies from two countries. The aircraft was manufactured by Aérospatiale of France and the British Aircraft Corporation of the United Kingdom.

The first commercial flights took place in January 1976, with flights from Paris to Rio de Janeiro and from London to Bahrain.

The aircraft could reach a speed of 2 Mach, which means 2 times the speed of sound. At cruising altitude (60,000 feet or 18 km), this is about 2,160 km/h.

As a result, a trip from London to New York, which takes about 8 hours on a conventional flight, took about 3:30 hours. In 1996, Concorde made its fastest transatlantic flight and completed that journey in 2 hours 52 minutes.

End of commercial supersonics

Concorde recorded its first accident in July 2000, on an Air France flight from Paris in which 113 people died. The engines caught fire on takeoff and the aircraft crashed into a hotel near the airport.

The French justice declared that a titanium blade that came off a plane that took off minutes before was the cause of the accident. The part came loose from a Continental Airlines aircraft, which was ordered to pay compensation to Air France.

After the accident, the Concorde models of Air France and British Airways were out of operation for 15 months. They ceased to operate permanently in 2003.

Boom Supersonic’s goal is to halve the duration of flights on more than 600 routes compared to the fastest subsonic aircraft in operation. Travel time from Miami to London, for example, would drop from 10 to 5 hours.

The company sells each unit for US$ 200 million (about R$ 1 billion), according to Bloomberg.

According to the manufacturer, the Overture will have twice the speed of commercial planes when flying over the sea. On flights over land regions, the aircraft will perform 20% better than the others.

Boom Supersonic also claims that its plane will be able to fly using only sustainable aviation fuels and its noise will not impact inhabited regions.

There are also plans to create a military version of Overture. In July this year, the startup signed an agreement with Northrop Grumman, an American defense company.

