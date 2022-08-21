Corinthians has embezzlement and Léo Natel’s return against Fortaleza; see related | Corinthians

Corinthians landed in Ceará with absences for the game against Fortaleza, this Sunday, at 6 pm, in a duel valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Defender Raúl Gustavo, midfielders Cantillo and Roni and striker Júnior Moraes were not with the delegation (see below for the list of related players) .

In addition to them, left-back and defender Bruno Melo did not accompany the group. The player cannot face Fortaleza, the club that loaned him to Corinthians, for contractual reasons. Rafael Ramos and Maycon are also out recovering from injuries.

At the request of coach Vítor Pereira, Corinthians discloses the reason for the absences only one hour before the matches.

If, on the one hand, Timão has casualties, on the other hand, it has the return of striker Léo Natel, who is again listed by the club after more than a year.

Léo Natel was on loan at Apoel, from Cyprus. The 25-year-old striker has not played for Corinthians since June 2021, when he faced Bragantino.

Recently, Léo Natel received inquiries from clubs in Turkey and Hungary, but no negotiations evolved. Reinstated to the alvinegro squad in July, he had only been training since then.

The tendency is for Léo Natel to start the match against Fortaleza on the bench. Ramiro and Mateus Vital, who recently returned from loan, are also available for this match.

Another who reappeared at Corinthians in Fortaleza is defender Robson Bambu, who lost space in the alvinegro squad and had not been listed.

A possible alvinegra lineup for this Sunday’s duel has: Cássio; Fagner (Bruno Méndez), Balbuena, Gil and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera (Du Queiroz), Ramiro (Xavier) and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes (Adson) and Yuri Alberto (Giovane).

Upon arrival in Fortaleza, the Corinthians delegation received the affection of the Fiel twisted. Dozens of fans were at the hotel where the team is staying to take pictures and get autographs. Players like Balbuena, Renato Augusto, Cássio, Róger Guedes and Fábio Santos stopped to meet the fans.

Corinthians is in third place in the Brasileirão, tied in points with Flamengo, in second place, and nine behind leader Palmeiras.

Check below the related Corinthians to face Fortress:

goalkeepers: Cassio, Carlos Miguel and Alan Gobetti

Cassio, Carlos Miguel and Alan Gobetti Defenders: Bruno Méndez, Balbuena, Gil, Robson Bambu and Robert Renan

Bruno Méndez, Balbuena, Gil, Robson Bambu and Robert Renan Sides: Fagner, Lucas Piton and Fabio Santos

Fagner, Lucas Piton and Fabio Santos steering wheels: Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Ramiro and Xavier

Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Ramiro and Xavier Socks: Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Mateus Vital,

Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Mateus Vital, Attackers: Adson, Giovane, Gustavo Mosquito, Léo Natel, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto

