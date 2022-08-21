Cruzeiro: Pezzolano reveals accounts to guarantee access and treats Grêmio as a “title game” | cruise

Counting the days – and the points – to go up to Serie A with Cruzeiro, coach Paulo Pezzolano makes the calculations to predict the team’s access.

In Uruguayan mathematics, there are at least five games for access. But before that, the head is in the “final” against Grêmio, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), in Porto Alegre. For Pezzolano, it’s the game to get closer to the title of the competition.

While Grêmio join forces and sell out tickets for the duel, Cruzeiro also focuses 100% on the confrontation between the two teams with the most titles in the history of Serie B.

In an exclusive interview with gePaulo Pezzolano made a point of announcing that the Minas Gerais team considers the game a “final”.

“For Grêmio it’s a final, but for us it’s another final, because this is the game that can give us the title. Is it the access game? Yes, too, but it’s a title game. we are closer”, said

1 of 3 Paulo Pezzolano, Cruzeiro coach, does the math for the team’s access to Serie A — Photo: Flickr/Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano, Cruzeiro coach, does the math for the team’s access to Serie A — Photo: Flickr/Cruzeiro

In the first duel of the teams in the first round, Cruzeiro gave. One to zero at Independência featuring very intense football, as usual (see the best moments in the video below). From that game, played in May, to here, reinforcements arrived, the team embodied even more and, mainly, won more.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

These victories count a lot to bring the team closer to access. According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Cruzeiro is already virtually guaranteed in Serie A. The chances of going up are 99.98%, according to the institution’s probability. But the technician is more down to earth.

Cruzeiro vs Gremio – Compact

Questioned by ge about what math he does to try to predict when he might reach the goal, Pezzolano revealed the way of thinking.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

He was sincere when analyzing the scoring possibilities of the competitors and stated that Cruzeiro is only guaranteed in Serie A, if the math allows it.

– The team that comes in fifth has to score 21 points. There are seven victories. Some teams are missing 13 (points), others are missing 14, but getting 21 points in 13 games is hard, to be honest. 30 points can happen, because it’s football. We have to kill mathematically. To mathematically kill access, there are still five, six, seven games to go.