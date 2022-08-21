Cuca admits Hulk’s bad moment at Galo, but believes in a quick comeback

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Hulk has only scored goals via penalties in the last two months

Coach Cuca admitted the bad moment of Hulk, a striker who was substituted in the two recent matches and scored only once in the last ten games. Even so, the Atlético coach believes that shirt 7 will recover football to help the team for the rest of the season.

Hulk’s bad moment is also due to the absence of goals with the ball rolling. The athlete scored only through penalties – three times – in the last two months. The most recent goal other than the lime mark took place on June 22, against Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil.

As a result of the bad phase and the recent eliminations in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, the striker received boos this Saturday (20/8), in the defeat to Gois by 1 to 0, in Mineiro. Even agreeing that Hulk is not having a good time, Cuca highlighted the athlete’s importance and said that she believes in his recovery.

“He is very important to us. He was important to us last year and he still is. We have to pass this trust on to him, not with words, but with work. There are days when things don’t go well, but there are teammates to replace him, as he did in the last game and today.

It is worth noting that, in the Brazilian Championship, Hulk hasn’t hit the nets for almost 50 days. His last goal in the Brazilian was on July 2, against Juventude, for the 15th round. From then on, the striker scored only against Emelec, in the closing of the group stage, and against Palmeiras, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. This season, shirt 7 entered the field 40 times and scored 24 goals.

The substitutions involving Hulk

The last two matches of Atltico had different scripts, as Atltico beat Coritiba, away from home, on Sunday (14/8) and lost to Gois, as home team, this Saturday (20/8). However, in addition to the visitor’s 1-0 victory for the Brazilian, Galo’s last two engagements had a similarity: Hulk’s departure in the second half.

Noting the performance below expectations, Cuca promoted changes involving the player in the last two matches. Against Coritiba, Alan Kardec replaced him at 20 of the final stage and scored the winning goal. Already in the defeat to Gois, Eduardo Sasha entered, at 35 of the second half, in the vacancy of shirt 7 of Galo. Even indirectly, coach Cuca talked about replacing players in bad shape, like Hulk.

“Even in defeat, you draw conclusions from the game. Sometimes you see a player in a bad moment, but he is missed on the field even in a bad phase. I know that sometimes when the coach takes away the player, he takes away a little of the confidence. But this is good for the general public to see that the players are missed even when they are not in a better moment”, said the alvinegro coach.

Since Cuca’s arrival, Hulk has participated in all six games, but came off the bench in one opportunity – against Athletico-PR – and was substituted in the last two games – against Coritiba and Gois. In this way, the striker participated in 433 of the 540 possible minutes under the coach, who debuted on July 31.

Atltico, made up of Hulk and Cuca, will return to the field next Sunday (28/8), at 4 pm, at Independência, against América, in a classic from Minas Gerais, valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.