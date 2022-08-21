Daria Dugin, daughter of Aleksandr Dugin’s car explodes in Moscow

Admin 14 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

The accident would have killed Daria Dungin, daughter of philosopher and political scientist Aleksandr Dugin. Car caught fire on Mozhayskoye highway in Odintsovo district edit




Sputnik – A car caught fire in Moscow’s Odintsovo district on Saturday night (20). The accident would have killed Daria Dungin, daughter of philosopher and political scientist Aleksandr Dugin. A police source told Sputnik on Saturday night that a car caught fire on the Mozhayskoye highway in Odintsovo district and operational services arrived at the scene.

According to Denis Pushilin, leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the accident was promoted by “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime” and targeted philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, but ended up killing his daughter, Daria Dugin.

“The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin, blew up his daughter in a car,” Pushilin said in a Telegram post.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Father and daughter were returning from the Heroic Patriotic Festival, according to the Daily Storm portal. Violinist Petr Lundstrem said on Telegram that the philosopher almost boarded the car that blew up, but ended up going in another vehicle.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Daria Dugin was added to the UK sanctions lists in July this year. Aleksandr Dugin was sanctioned by the European Union, the US and Canada in 2014 and 2015.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.

To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio

support the 247

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Daughter of Dugin, ‘Putin guru’, dies in Moscow explosion

Daria Dugina A car belonging to Alexander Dugin, the far-right theorist who influenced Putin, exploded …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved