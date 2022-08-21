Daughter of Dugin, ‘Putin guru’, dies in Moscow explosion

A car belonging to Alexander Dugin, the far-right theorist who influenced Putin, exploded on Saturday night, the 20th, near Moscow. His daughter Daria died.

News website Baza reports that Dugin was supposed to be in the car, but changed plans at the last minute.

Dugin is credited with helping to shape the government’s narrative around Ukraine as a path to Russian restoration and a kind of “spiritual battle”.

Daria Dugina was following in her father’s footsteps and has made several appearances recently discussing Ukraine and how she believes “much of the country would accept the Eurasian empire”.

According to witnesses, the explosion hit the vehicle in the middle of the road, scattering debris everywhere. The car crashed into a fence, engulfed in flames, according to photos and videos from the scene.

Emergency services working at the scene said at least one person was inside the car and died instantly in the explosion. A woman whose body was recovered was unrecognizable.

Preliminary reports indicate that a homemade explosive device may have caused the explosion.

Although he served as an adviser to several politicians, Dugin never had the official support of the Kremlin. In 2014, he was fired from his job at Moscow State University after preaching the following: “Ukrainians need to be killed, killed, killed. I am telling you this as a teacher.” Below, the moment Dugin supposedly sees his daughter’s car on fire.