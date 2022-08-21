Did Anitta ‘predict’ Nubank’s ruin? The fintech lost more than the consensus in 2Q22 and the NUBR33 share ‘falls’ more than 10% – Empiricus CEO recommends betting that the share may fall further in a ‘double profit’ operation; understand

Last Monday (15th), the Nubank (NUBR33) released the results for the 2nd quarter of 2022. But unfortunately, although fintech had some positive numbers, it had loss above expected by the market.

According to analysts interviewed by Bloomberg, the expectation was a net loss of about US$ 10 million. But Nubank disappointed by reporting net loss of US$ 29.9 million for 2Q22.

In addition, the digital bank also had growth in its default of 0.6 percentage points, reaching 4.1%. This is the indicator that most interests analysts and investors.

On the other hand, Nubank had growth in the number of customers, growth in net revenue and in the activity rate (number of monthly active customers divided by total customers), which reached a record in 2Q22.

As a result, the NUBR33 stock jumped 25% earlier in the week. However, with the market weighting the results, the price is already correcting downwards. As I write this report, stocks are down more than 10% between the 17th and 19th of August.

The truth is that the year started off on the “left foot” for digital banking. This is because the scenario high interest and runaway inflation is one of the main drivers of the published result. After all, fintechs are one of the sectors that suffer the most in this context.

See: Nubank caught a very important “turn of the hand” in the market. All of a sudden, due to the macro scenario, investors stopped betting on companies with exponential profit promises in the future (but which were not profitable at present, as is the case with Nubank), to invest in more solid assets.

In this new scenario, fintechs lost their attractiveness and those who stole the show were companies with current cash generation and a robust structure.

But Nubank’s situation goes a little further than that. More than an unfavorable market environment, the digital bank also deals with other factors that hinder its performance on the stock market and make investing in the stock “bored” now.

Who believes this is not me, but yes Felipe Miranda, CEO and Chief Strategist at Empiricus. In his view, Nubank is no longer worth it and it’s time to invest, betting on the fall of NUBR33 shares.

Although fintech reached its peak at the end of 2021, becoming the most valuable bank in Latin America, ahead of giants like Itauinvesting in it today can mean that you are “burning money” on the stock market.

Instead of buying Nubank shares betting that they will appreciate, the analyst is recommending that investors bet that the stock will plummet, seeking profit from the fall of NUBR33.

Nubank’s share fell more than 53% in 2022, but there is still room for more – here’s why to bet on the fall

Altogether, Nubank lost about 53% of the market value in 2022, between highs and lows of the market. However, for Felipe Miranda, this can be a “chip” compared to how much the stock can still devalue:

“We did the math and they show us that the fair price of Nu’s BDR (NUBR33) is closer to R$2”says Felipe Miranda, CEO of Empiricus

To explain his point of view, the analyst listed 3 reasons to believe that Nubank can “fall” and reach R$ 2.00. See what they are below:

1. Difficulty in monetizing users

The biggest challenge for Nubank, at the moment, is monetize your users. To give you an idea, the digital bank today has a customer base concentrated in the C, D and E classes. Which, in practice, means customers with little available cash.

Nubank attracted this by offering no annual fee credit card and current account that yielded 100% of CDI daily. But these “perks” have largely harmed fintech, which today has a 14 times less revenue than the average of large Brazilian banks.

The digital bank’s justification for such benefits is that revenue would grow as it offered more financial products to its customer base. Personal loans, real estate, sale of life insurance and investments were part of this package.

Although, the big problem is money. As mentioned, Nubank’s customer base is composed precisely of the classes that are being most affected by the slowdown in the economy. Thus, having extra income to invest or take out insurance becomes unlikely.

2. Bad debt continues to grow…

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, Nubank continues to report an increase in its default. Due to the more challenging economic scenario, most analysts believe that the level of defaulters may worsen in Brazil, as occurred in the 2015-2016 crisis.

At that time, the more experienced banks, which have been providing credit to customers for several decades, saw their default rates rise substantially. Now, if it was like that for the “old men of war”, imagine for newcomers like Nubank?

Miranda cannot say how serious Nubank’s default will be, but believes that it will be very difficult for the digital bank to go through this economic scenario smoothly.

3. The NUBR33 share is too expensive, even though it costs R$ 4

Finally, Felipe Miranda highlights Nubank’s numbers, which are not good at all. On a free report released to investors in January this year courtesy of Vitreo, the analyst did the math and concluded that the stock was too expensive:

“The market value of Nu, of around BRL 200 billion, includes a return on equity of around 30% and a net income of around BRL 11 billion in 2026. This means that, to justify its current price, Nubank would have to, in 5 years, revert the net loss of R$ 436 million to a net profit of ten billion” – explains Felipe Miranda, CEO of Empiricus

Since then, the digital bank has lost much of its market value and is currently valued at around R$70 billion. Still, even compared to its peers, which naturally have more extended numbers, Nubank trades at too expensive levels.

