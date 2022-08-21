Drought in Europe exposes archaeological treasures and WWII ships

Weeks of drought across Europe have caused water levels in rivers and lakes to plummet to levels few remember, exposing long-submerged treasures as well as some unwanted dangers.

In Spain, which is suffering its worst drought in decades, archaeologists have celebrated the appearance of a prehistoric stone circle dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge, which is often covered by water from a dam.

Officially known as the Guadalperal Dolmen, the stone circle is fully exposed in a corner of the Valdecanas reservoir in the central province of Cáceres, where officials say the water level has dropped to 28% of its capacity.

Discovered by German archaeologist Hugo Obermaier in 1926, the area was flooded in 1963 in a rural development project under the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. Since then, it has only been fully visible on four occasions.

The memory of past droughts was also revived in Germany, with the reappearance of the so-called “hunger stones” along the Rhine River. Many of these stones have become visible on the riverbanks in recent weeks.

With dates and people’s initials engraved, his reappearance is seen by some as a warning of the hardships people faced during ancient droughts. The dates visible on the stones from Worms, south of Frankfurt, and from Rheindorf, near Leverkusen, include 1947, 1959, 2003, and 2018.

Meanwhile, the Danube has sunk to one of its lowest levels in nearly a century as a result of the drought, exposing the remains of more than 20 German warships sunk during World War II near the Serbian port city of Prahovo.

The vessels were among hundreds of ships sunk along the Danube.

Italy declared a state of emergency in areas near the Po River, and in late July, a 450-kilogram WWII bomb was discovered submerged in the shallows of the country’s longest river.

