Edwards knocks out Usman and wins the belt; Borrachinha wins and Aldo loses

UFC 278 introduced the organization’s newest welterweight champion to the world on Saturday night (20), in Salt Lake (USA). Leon Edwards was being dominated by Kamaru Usman, then holder of the belt, but with only 56 seconds to go, the Englishman delivered a spectacular high kick that “dismantled” the Nigerian. Now, the crown of the category up to 77kg belongs to “Rocky”.







Edwards brutally knocked out Usman and won the belt at UFC 278 (Photo: Reproduction / ESPN) Photo: Launch!

In the UFC 278 co-main event, Paulo Borrachinha won again at Ultimate in a lively fight against Luke Rockhold. The former middleweight champion, who hadn’t fought in three years, retired in the Octagon. Brazil did not have the best performance in the show. José Aldo lost the streak of three victories in the bantamweight category when he was surpassed by Merab Dvalishvili. On the preliminary card, Leo Santos, Francisco Figueiredo and Daniel Miojo were also defeated.

Edwards knocks out Usman, wins title

The main event of UFC 278 began with a study of the two fighters. Leon Edwards had a big moment when he became the first fighter to take down Kamaru Usman in UFC history. On the ground, the Englishman already fell on the mount, took the back and attacked the neck to finish the “Nigerian Nightmare”, but without success. After losing the first round, the Nigerian came back more aggressive for the second round and applied several good blows to the British man’s body and face, in addition to putting him down in the final stretch.

The third round was dominated by the African, where he took down with some ease and was working on a pressure game with Edwards on the ground. The scenario in the last three rounds continued with Kamaru’s dominance, but with only 56 seconds left in the fight, Edwards landed a spectacular high kick that “dismantled” Usman immediately. The Englishman won the rematch against the Nigerian, when he lost in 2015, and won the organization’s dreamed welterweight belt. Now a former champion, the Nigerian lost a streak of 15 straight victories within Ultimate.

Rubber wins and Rockhold retires

The opening round was intense with Paulo Borrachinha taking care of the actions and putting a strong rhythm in the fight. The Brazilian landed good blows on the big one and punished Luke Rockhold’s face. The best American moment was when he applied kicks to the miner’s waistline – who mocked the opponent’s attacks. Physically worn out, the former middleweight champion had kicks as his main weapon in the second round, while Borrachinha used combinations of blows to attack.

In the third round, both fighters were physically worn out, but Borrachinha was still physically better. The miner continued to apply the best blows, however, he was unable to knock out. The American even managed a flashdown, but without capitalizing greater damage to the opponent. In the end, by unanimous decision, the Brazilian took the victory at UFC 278 and won again after two defeats. Rockhold, who showed enormous strength to resist 15 minutes, announced his retirement from the sport.

Aldo is bested by Georgian at UFC 278

In the first round, José Aldo was circling and putting in combinations of straight-jab, in addition to some low kicks. Merab Dvalishvili showed more aggression and tried to take the Brazilian down on a few occasions, however, the former UFC champion presented a solid takedown defense. For the second round, the Georgian took Aldo to the grid, but again he couldn’t take it down. However, Merab spent much of his time kneeing the Brazilian’s thigh.

In the third round, Dvalishvili started trying to take down and followed without succeeding. In the stand-up fight, the Georgian kept walking forward and putting punches, while the Brazilian tried to respond, but without so much force. Aldo defended all takedown attempts in the fight, but in the end, the victory at UFC 278 went to the European by unanimous decision. The “People’s Champion” lost the streak of three triumphs at bantamweight.

Leo Santos suffers another setback

After starting the study between the two fighters, Jared Gordon cornered Leo Santos in the grid and applied a blitz. The American connected several blows and started to control the fight. In the second round, the Brazilian even tried a takedown, he even took it down, but didn’t capitalize because he slipped due to sweat.

Gordon was controlling the fight and undermining the Brazilian’s gas with blows to the belt line. In the third round, the fight followed the same scenario. The American took the unanimous decision victory at UFC 278. Leo, at 42, has his third straight setback at lightweight.

Francisco and Miojo are defeated

After starting well in the standup fight, Francisco Figueiredo couldn’t avoid Amir Albazi’s grappling game. The Swede conquered good takedowns, until he caught the Brazilian’s back in the first round and fitted the rear naked choke at UFC 278. “The Prince” is undefeated in the organization, now with three wins. The paraense, on the other hand, is once again defeated at flyweight. At the opening of UFC 278, Daniel Miojo started the fight against Victor Altamirano well, but he didn’t resist for long. The Brazilian came to apply a knockdown, but then was knocked down and suffered several elbows from the Mexican until the referee Dave Seljestad interrupted. Daniel is in a delicate situation in the company with three defeats and no victory. “El Magnifico” has his first flyweight triumph.

CHECK THE RESULTS:

UFC 278

Salt Lake City, Utah (USA)

Saturday, August 20, 2022

main card

Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman by knockout in the 5R

Paulo Borrachinha defeated Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision of the judges

Merab Dvalishvili defeated José Aldo by unanimous decision

Lucie Pudilova defeated Wu Yanan by TKO in 2R

Tyson Pedro defeated Harry Hunsucker by TKO in 1R

preliminary card

Marcin Tybura defeated Alexandr Romanov via split decision

Jared Gordon defeated Léo Santos by unanimous decision

Sean Woodson and Luis Saldaña stayed in the tie

Ange Loosa defeated AJ Fletcher by unanimous decision

Amir Albazi submitted Francisco Figueiredo with a rear naked choke in 1R

Aori Qileng defeated Jay Perrin by unanimous decision

Victor Altamirano defeated Daniel Miojo by TKO in 1R