Emma Watson caught holding hands with billionaire’s son in Venice and confirms romance – Monet

Emma Watson and Brandon Green (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Emma Watson is in a relationship with businessman Brandon Green. After months of speculation surrounding their romance, the relationship was confirmed after the 32-year-old star of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise was photographed holding hands on a romantic walk in Venice with the boy three years her junior.

The records of Watson and Green holding hands through the Italian city were released by the British newspaper Daily Mail. The images show the two smiling, in casual clothes, just before they board a tourist boat.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) (Photo: Disclosure)

After her work playing Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, Watson starred in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017). The Disney feature will be shown today (August 21), at 12:30 pm, at Maximum Temperature.

Actress Emma Watson and actor Dan Stevens in a scene from Beauty and the Beast (Photo: Playback)

The first rumors surrounding Watson and Green’s romance came to light in September last year, when they were photographed leaving a helicopter together in London. However, they have remained low-key about the possible relationship ever since.

Brandon Green is heir to a fortune estimated at more than R$14 billion. His father Philip Green owns several clothing brands. In 2020, he declared the bankruptcy of his chain of retail stores, blaming financial problems arising from the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Tycoon Philip Green and his son Brandon Green (Photo: Getty Images)

Philip Green has also been the subject of accusations of tax evasion and breach of labor rights. In 2019, a Pilates teacher accused him of sexual harassment.

Before Green, Watson was in a nearly two-year relationship with fellow businessman Leo Robinton. She has also dated rugby player Tom Ducker, musician Rafael Cebrián and model George Craig. The actress has yet to publicly comment on the recent Daily Mail records in which she appears in the company of Brandon Green.