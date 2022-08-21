Emma Watson is dating heir to controversial billionaire – 08/21/2022

08/21/2022 | 11:10





No love potion, no magic… Brandon Green made Emma Watson’s heart levitate without even needing Wingardium Leviosa! According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the interpreter of Hermione Granger is out of the singles lane.

After months of speculation about the new romance, the Harry Potter actress was seen holding hands with the businessman on a romantic tour of Venice, Italy. Smiling, the two wore comfortable clothes and were discreet as they boarded the tourist boat.

Brandon is the son of Philip Green, who owns street clothing retailers Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge. The family fortune is estimated at more than 14 billion reais. In 2020, however, he declared the network bankrupt, blaming it on the Covid-19 pandemic. The billionaire has also been accused of tax evasion, sexual harassment, as well as failing to comply with labor rights. Jeez!

So far, Watson has yet to comment on the new relationship.