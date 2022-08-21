episode 3 premiere time

Tales of the Walking Dead is a horror anthology series and in episode 3 we will have the origin story of one of the greatest villains in the universe will be told.

Samantha Morton terrified like alphathe crazed leader of the Whisperers, as well as the main antagonist of seasons 9 and 10. But perhaps even more terrifying is the story of Alpha’s creation.

Although we already know how Alpha’s story ends, Tales of the Walking dead highlights an important aspect of your journey. Samantha Morton presents a fascinating interpretation in this Sunday’s episode (21) and in the end we won’t be sure if we shake his hand or we should keep our distance!

According to the official synopsis of the episode called “Dee”: “A mother evolves after fleeing violence with her daughter and seeks refuge on a vintage steamboat.”

Tales of the Walking Dead schedule

the first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead debut around 4:00 (BRT) this Sunday (21), only through the AMC+ In the USA.

Cast

In the list we have: Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Daniella Pineda, Danny Ramirez, Jessie T. Usher, Samantha Morton, Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz.

In short, we still don’t know when the series will debut on streaming in national territory, probably from Star Plus. In Brazil, eager fans should come up with alternative subtitles for the episodes. As soon as a date is confirmed in Brazil, we will add the information.