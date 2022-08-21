European club negotiates signing of side Ramon, from Fla

Another youngster from Flamengo is featured in the news this Saturday (20). After Flamengo received a proposal from Lázaro, from West Ham, from England, the club has already received an offer from Europe for the left-back Ramon, who is on loan to Bragantino. According to journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Braga notified Flamengo of the player’s loan proposal with an option to buy. Now, it depends on the club.

Still with the information, Ramon is excited about the possibility of playing in Europe, that is, the player’s will can prevail in the negotiation. The side has a contract with Flamengo until September 2025. Currently, the athlete is at Bragantino. In April, the São Paulo club offered a loan contract until the end of 2022. However, the 21-year-old is a reserve for full-back Lucas Cândido, one of the team’s main players this season.

Read more: Palmeiras vs Flamengo: check the partial of tickets sold for the decision in the Brasileirão

This year, Ramon participated in 11 games for Maurício Barbieri’s team. There were seven games for the Brasileirão and four for Libertadores. Of those games, the winger was a starter in six matches. So far, he hasn’t scored a goal or had an assist. His last match took place against São Paulo, last weekend, in a 3-0 defeat. The player entered the second stage of the confrontation. For Flamengo last season, the defender played 36 times. Three assists and one goal scored.

Lázaro also received a proposal from Europe

On the other hand, the attacking midfielder Lázaro, from Flamengo, also received a proposal from Europe, as did Ramon, already informed at the beginning of the text. From England, West Ham offered around £6m for 100% of the player’s rights. However, Flamengo has already refused the offer for considering the value below the club’s expectations. Negotiations are ongoing and a new offer for Lázaro should be presented in the coming days.

Follow the MRN on twitter and Instagram!

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.