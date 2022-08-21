Facebook Marketplace: Know the 10 most common scams

O Facebook Marketplace is a platform created by Meta, so that its users can buy and sell items in a certain region. It works as a sort of classifieds, where you can search for certain items within the social network itself.

However, like other platforms for buying and selling products, Facebook Marketplace suffers from the scams of some malicious users. These, in turn, take advantage of breaches in the security of the service to try to deceive consumers and create fraud traps.

Today, TecMundo brings a list of ten most common scams so you don’t fall for them. Check out!

1. Defective items

When placing a product for sale on the platform, the user needs to place information and photos of the item. However, as much as this data points to something in perfect condition and working perfectly, when you receive your product, it may have compromised functioning.

With this, be wary of prices below the conventional value and, mainly, of product photos that are actually publicity images and do not represent the actual item that is for sale.

2. Counterfeit items

Another frequent problem is the sale of counterfeit items on Facebook Marketplace. Designer clothes, perfumes, jewelry and cosmetics are prime targets for this type of fraud. Thus, dbe wary of prices below the standard value and, if possible, ask for photos of parts of the product that prove its originality.

Be wary of prices far below the standard valueSource: Bonafi

3. Google Voice Scams

Google Voice is a service that generates a random phone number to use for calls or messages. Scammers pass this number on as if it were a cell phone number to contactand ask to negotiate the delivery or payment method outside the platform.

Then they ask you to confirm a number that will be sent by SMS to confirm that you are a real person.

However, this number could be a two-step verification code for one of your accounts, which could cause scammers to take over social media, emails, or other services. Therefore, never share codes sent to your number.

4. Payment above the item’s value

As much as it seems like a silly scam, there are still a lot of consumers who end up falling into this trap. In it, the buyer says that he paid an extra amount for the goods, sending a false receipt with the value. Then it asks for a deposit to be made with the difference in amount.

In order not to fall for this blow, constantly check the payment information in your seller profileand your bank account to check if the transaction presented by the buyer really took place.

5. Product that is never delivered

One of the most common scams is the product that is never delivered. In it, the seller claims to have sent the purchased item, sometimes even with supposed proof from the Post Office or the carrier, but in fact it was never posted to the buyer.

6. Fake sweepstakes for information theft

Even though it is a buying and selling platform, many scammers carry out supposed giveaways within Facebook Marketplace. In these scams, a supposed participation form is sent to the user.

However, its real function is acquire information filled in by the consumer, or even install malware on the account of anyone who accesses a malicious link.

Therefore, be suspicious of any kind of activity like this on the platform, as it also violates the rules of the service and is prohibited there.

7. Extra Insurance Scam

When it comes to selling expensive items such as televisions, computers, video games and cell phones, some scammers offer an extra fee for supposed insurance against theft or loss of the item.

However, most of the time, the value is not used for anything, and the sending is done in the standard way.

8. Avoid having clients at your residence

If you are selling an item, avoid agreeing with the withdrawal of the product purchased at your homeespecially if the buyer wants to make the payment at the time of purchase, in cash.

You can open breaches for criminals to gain access to your residence and, consequently, commit some more serious crime.

9. Be wary of places to pick up items

The same goes for sellers who offer a specific place to pick up a particular product. Be wary of unknown places or addresses that lead to a residence or commercial establishment in risk areas.

10. Misleading offers

Finally, the last and most important tip is to always be wary of offers with a value far below the standard, of rare items for sale in huge quantities, and of products that the seller claims to be original, but has no evidence of this.

Now that you know how to protect yourself from falling into scams and traps, safely use Facebook Marketplace to sell your products, or buy items of interest to you without any problems.

Did you like the content? Then, keep an eye out here on TecMundo to stay on top of this and other articles about technology, health and entertainment!